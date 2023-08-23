The prep football season has officially arrived with three games slated Thursday night involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. The games include Daphne vs. Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, Fairhope at Spanish Fort and St. Michael at Gulf Shores.
Here’s a quick look at each of the matchups:
Daphne vs. Murphy (Ladd-Peebles): Both teams are looking to get off to a good start to the season after struggling last year. Daphne is coming off a 4-6 season in which the Trojans did not make the Class 7A playoffs, finishing with a 3-3 Region 1 record. Kenny King is entering his eighth season as Daphne’s head coach with a 46-30 overall record at the school. The Trojans have won the past three games against Murphy, the last being a 34-15 win in 2021. The winner Thursday night takes the lead in the all-time series which is tied 6-6.
The game will be the head coaching debut for the Panthers’ Justin Hannah, who recently said he likes what he has seen from his team. Murphy was 2-7 overall last year in John McKenzie's lone season at the helm and was 2-6 in Class 6A, Region 1 games. The Panthers have not reached the playoffs since the 2019 season.
Fairhope at Spanish Fort: This may be the best matchup of the night as the Pirates roll into Spanish Fort. Fairhope produced an 8-3 overall record last season, with a 4-2 mark in Class 7A, Region 1. The Pirates lost in the first round of the playoffs at Auburn, but have made the playoffs the past five seasons. Head coach Tim Carter is entering his ninth season at the school and has posted an overall record of 54-32. He’ll be breaking in a new quarterback this season with the departure of Caden Creel.
Spanish Fort, 7-4 overall and 6-2 in Class 6A, Region 1 a year ago, lost in the first round of the playoffs in a 22-21 decision against Pike Road, a loss that ended a five-game win streak. The Toros’ defense is expected to lead the way, especially early in the season as former Mobile Christian standout Sterling Dixon, an Alabama commit, joins the team and fellow defensive end Cole McConathy, a Louisville commit. This marks Chase Smith’s second season as head coach. The Toros lead the all-time series 4-3 but Fairhope won last year’s meeting 34-28.
St. Michael at Gulf Shores: Philip Rivers begins his third season as head coach at St. Michael and this season his son, Gunner, a freshman on the Cardinals’ roster, will be the starting quarterback. Still a young team and program, the Cardinals are 11-8 in Rivers’ two seasons and missed the Class 4A playoffs both years by falling on the wrong side of the tiebreaker system. Prior to Rivers’ arrival the Cardinals were 5-25.
Gulf Shores won a back-and-forth offensive game, 34-27, last season against St. Michael in the only previous meeting between the two teams. The Dolphins posted an 11-2 record, the most wins in a season in school history a year ago while also scoring a school-record 484 points. On offense, the guy to watch is Ronnie Royal, who will be used in a variety of ways. He’s also the guy to watch on defense as the North Carolina commit is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the state. At the other cornerback slot will be Brayden Jackson, giving the Dolphins a formidable duo in the secondary. Jackson also plays offense and has big-play potential there as well. Mark Hudspeth is entering his third season as head coach.
The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) put out a press release on Wednesday indicating safety protocols that will be in place for all games on MCPSS sites this season, including Ladd-Peebles where Williamson and Murphy will play their home games this season:
· No person will be allowed entry into any stadium without going through metal detectors at entry gates.
· No passes out. ABSOLUTELY NO RE-ENTRY FOR ANY REASON.
· Clear bags only. No backpacks of any kind allowed. Even clear bags are subject to search upon entry.
· No weapons or dangerous instruments of any kind allowed (guns, knives, pepper spray, etc.).
· No outside food or drink allowed.
· No tobacco products, vapes, or e-cigarettes allowed.
· No spectator will be allowed to change sides of the stadium for any reason, i.e., no moving from home side to visitor side or vice versa.
· MCPSS reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from sporting venues.
· No loitering in parking lots or areas inside the stadium will be allowed.
Tickets to all MCPSS athletic events can be purchased online at: gofan.co
For those interested, mcpssTV will again broadcast its “High School Football Game of the Week,” starting Saturday with the “Battle of Prichard” game featuring Blount against Vigorat Ladd-Peebles. The games are available on the MCPSS Facebook page, Comcast channel 15, AT&T U-verse On Demand channel 99, Mediacom channel 81-21 and Roku boxes.
