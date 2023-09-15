By DARRON PATTERSON
If it’s truly on target that defense wins championships, Vigor has as good a chance as anybody to still be playing well into November when the state playoffs roll around.
The Wolves’ defense stonewalled Williamson at just about every turn Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, walking away with a hard-fought 12-0 victory in a Class 5A, Region 1 slugfest.
For Vigor head coach Markus Cook, he said it was his defense that bailed them out of a sloppy, undisciplined effort by his offense.
“Offensively we played horrible. But we’re going to correct the penalties, because they hurt us badly,” said Cook. “About midway through the third quarter I could see that if we could keep flipping the field, run the ball to use the clock up and play good defense, then we should be able to get out of here (with a win)”
Vigor had almost 80 yards in penalties, muffed a punt and had several other mistakes that could’ve did them in if the defense hadn’t pitched a shutout. Despite it all, the Wolves improved to 4-0 overall (3-0 in region play), while Williamson dropped to 2-2 (2-1 in region).
The only scoring came when Carlos Benjamin ran in from a yard out in the first quarter and cornerback Brandon Purifoy returned the ball 95 yards for a touchdown after stripping it away from Williamson quarterback Johnathan Johnson on the last play of the first half. Video replays from the Mobile County Public School System’s telecast showed Purifoy’s knee was clearly down as he wrestled the ball away from Johnson, but the play stood.
“Defensively, we played lights out,” said Williamson coach Antonio Coleman afterwards. “Offensively, we laid an egg. We ain’t going to win ball games like that. Everything came apart offensively tonight and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and fix it.”
Williamson hosts B.C. Rain in a region matchup Friday.
Cook wasn’t too pleased with the play of his offense, either, but said they need to fix things quickly with UMS-Wright coming to Wolfpack Stadium Friday night in a big early-season region showdown.
Will they be ready? “We’ve got to be ready,” he said.
