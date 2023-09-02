Markus Cook had the look of a man who’d just survived a bigtime fistfight. The Vigor head coach slowly walked across the field after his team’s 26-18 win over B.C. Rain Friday night and immediately reflected on what he’d just seen.
“I preach to my kids every day about adversity,” said a winded Cook. “I’m just glad to get out of here with a win.”
Jerrian Graham tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Gerritt Holcombe with 3:16 to play and Kelvin Brisker was true on what was the game’s first extra-point kick, and the Wolves went on to take a Class 5A, Region 1 comeback victory over the Red Raiders.
It was the first game in Vigor’s brand new on-campus stadium and the home team sent their nervous faithful away happy.
Down 18-12 with 8:50 to go and seemingly unable to keep the Red Raiders from running out the clock with a punishing ground game, Vigor (2-0, 1-0 in 5A, Region 1) finally stopped Rain on fourth down-and-9 at the Wolfpack 31 yard line and took over with just 4:10 left.
It took the Wolves only three plays to get in position for Graham’s TD pass and he uncorked a perfect throw to Holcombe, who snagged it at the 5 and danced into the end zone ahead of a pair of Rain defenders. Brisker’s PAT was good and it put the Wolves up 19-18 with 3:16 left.
Brandon Purifoy picked off an errant pass by Rain quarterback Amari Yelding on Rain’s last desperation possession with just 55 seconds left to play, returning it for a touchdown and Brisker’s second PAT ended things.
The lights in the stadium went out with just seven seconds left but came back on after a roughly 10-minute delay and the final seconds of the game finally expired.
Rain’s other scores came on Yelding’s 4-yard TD run, and scoring passes of 2 and 13 yards to Bryce Dowdlan, while Vigor produced touchdown runs of 4 and 24 yards from Carlos Benjamin.
Vigor continues region play next week as Citronelle visits the Wolves’ home field, while the Red Raiders have the week off before hosting Region 1 foe Faith Academy on Sept. 15.
