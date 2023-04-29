Former South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a short time after the draft ended it was announced he had signed a free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.
Wayne, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Spanish Fort, led South Alabama in touchdown catches (nine) and yards per catch (14.05) for those with at least 10 catches. He was third on the team in receptions (58) and receiving yards (815). Wayne was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season and an honorable mention selection in 2021 when he played alongside Jalen Tolbert, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year that season who was selected in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wayne is the nephew of former NFL standout wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who played for the Indianapolis Colts.
Former Jaguars’ cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. was a fifth-round selection Saturday in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He becomes the fourth former South Alabama player selected in the NFL Draft, joining tight end Gerald Everett in 2017 (second round, Los Angeles Rams), wide receiver Kawaan Baker in 2021 (seventh round, New Orleans Saints) and wide receiver Tolbert in 2022 (third round, Dallas Cowboys).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
