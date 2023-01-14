Prep football

The awards continue to roll in for Saraland’s Ryan Williams and UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock. The two players picked up honors on Thursday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Mr. Football luncheon with Williams being named Mr. Football as well as the Class 6A Back of the Year and Blaylock selected as the Class 5A Back of the Year.

A day later, the two players were named as members of the ASWA’s Super All-State team, a 12-member all-star team.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.