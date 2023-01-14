The awards continue to roll in for Saraland’s Ryan Williams and UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock. The two players picked up honors on Thursday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Mr. Football luncheon with Williams being named Mr. Football as well as the Class 6A Back of the Year and Blaylock selected as the Class 5A Back of the Year.
A day later, the two players were named as members of the ASWA’s Super All-State team, a 12-member all-star team.
Williams, who is the first sophomore, the first Saraland player and only the second underclassman to be named Mr. Football in the 41-year history of the award, enjoyed a stellar season. Aside from Mr. Football, 6A Back of the Year and Super All-State, he was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, Lagniappe Class 6A-7A Player of the Year and first-team ASWA 6A All-State wide receiver. He’s also a state champion, having aided Saraland’s first-ever state championship and 14-1 overall record. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the state championship game in which he scored four first-half touchdowns. He is an Alabama commit.
For the season, he caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns and also scored two touchdowns on punt returns.
Blaylock had an outstanding season as well. He was an ASWA Class 5A All-State first-team selection at running back and was named the Lagniappe Class 2A-5A Player of the Year and the ASWA 5A Back of the Year. He was a workhorse for UMS-Wright in its 12-1 season. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in 5A throughout the preseason and regular season but lost in the third round of the state playoffs.
Blaylock, who has signed to play at South Alabama (he is expected to play safety with the Jaguars), carried the ball 269 times for 2,029 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 156 rushing yards per game. He also caught 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
In all, the Super All-State team includes eight seniors, three juniors and one sophomore. Eight are offensive players, with four defensive players. Four running backs, two quarterbacks, three defensive linemen, one offensive lineman, one wide receiver and one linebacker are named to the team.
Other members of the ASWA Super All-State team include:
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
