South Alabama football

Kane Wommack watches recent practice

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

The South Alabama football team has one remaining practice on Friday before Saturday’s annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium that will mark the end of the Jaguars’ spring drills. Following Wednesday’s two-hour practice session, head coach Kane Wommack said he has been pleased with what he has seen from his team thus far but wants the Jags to close things out on a positive note.

“Once you get through the initial install and you get through the first scrimmage, the last five practices have been a lot of situational work, a lot of things that you can hone in on when you have a little bit more experience on your team,” Wommack said. “That has looked really good. It’s exciting to work different scenarios — red zone, two-minute, third-down situations, even some of the scheme tweaks, things we are doing schematically on both sides of the ball and getting a chance to get real looks at that has been exciting.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.