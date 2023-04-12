The South Alabama football team has one remaining practice on Friday before Saturday’s annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium that will mark the end of the Jaguars’ spring drills. Following Wednesday’s two-hour practice session, head coach Kane Wommack said he has been pleased with what he has seen from his team thus far but wants the Jags to close things out on a positive note.
“Once you get through the initial install and you get through the first scrimmage, the last five practices have been a lot of situational work, a lot of things that you can hone in on when you have a little bit more experience on your team,” Wommack said. “That has looked really good. It’s exciting to work different scenarios — red zone, two-minute, third-down situations, even some of the scheme tweaks, things we are doing schematically on both sides of the ball and getting a chance to get real looks at that has been exciting.
“I think our guys stay at it every day and it’s a workman-like mentality out here the last couple of days. When you get in the dog days of spring ball and to do the same high-level job over and over again is really hard, and they’re doing it and they’re making a mistake in one practice and fixing it in the next. So if they keep doing that we’ll be in a really good position.”
The spring game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 9:30 a.m. and parking lots will open at 8 a.m. There is no admission charge for the game.
Wommack said his goals for Saturday are simple.
“Certainly to stay healthy,” he said. “We try not to show too much in the spring game, all the things and the wrinkles that we’ve been working on. You’re going to see our personnel, but we’ve got most everybody coming back so I think (opposing) teams know our personnel. From that standpoint you don’t want to give anything away, but at the same time fundamentally I want to get better.
“We talk about the difference in where we are right now, and where we need to go is more consistent in the way we finish — finish drives, finish tackles, finishing practice — just everything that we do I’d like to see us do it with more consistency and I’d like to see those things show up in the scrimmage. Just the fundamental execution and finish I think would be a great spring game.”
South Alabama returns several starters on both offense and defense, as well as on special teams, from last year’s squad that posted a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. Both records are tops all-time for the program since becoming a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program.
Some of the returning starters and main contributors, especially on defense, have been limited in spring drills or have not participated at all as they recover from offseason surgery or recent injuries. That has opened the door for newcomers and transfers to get additional practice reps, a situation that has proved positive, Wommack said.
“I’m really excited about some of the new guys that we’ve brought in,” he said. “You look at a young freshman like (quarterback) Gio Lopez and you see already some of the things that we saw out of him in high school and what he can bring to the table from an athleticism standpoint. You’ve got younger players who were with us a year ago that have taken huge strides.
“(Linebacker) Khalil Jacobs has taken huge strides in our defense. I think (linebacker) Blayne Myrick is doing some great things. You’ve got a number of guys on the back end who are getting great, quality reps and we’re being able to rotate some of our older guys in so that we can build positional depth and value there, particularly on the back end at DB (defensive back). Those are the exciting things when you couple that with some of the new pieces that we’ve brought on in terms of the transfer portal. (Running back) Kentrel Bullock has had a great spring. (Wide receiver) Shamar Sandren, (wide receiver) Javon Ivory has been limited but does some really great things. Some of the guys on the back end defensively — Ricky Fletcher, Reggie Neely, (Marquise) Cutty Robinson — looked really good. Those guys are exciting to see.”
Following Saturday’s spring game the coaching staff won’t be taking any time off. Instead, the transfer portal opens up again on Saturday and Wommack noted prior to spring drills he and his staff would evaluate the roster and the depth chart following spring drills and then address any shortcomings — more in terms of depth this season than plug-in starters, it is believed — via the transfer portal. The Jags still have some scholarship spots to offer, saved for this particular situation.
“I feel like the portal never ends, is always open and closed, and it just feels like it is a constantly moving opportunity to bring on talent and identify where you are and what your needs are going into the 2023 season,” Wommack said. “And obviously the teams that do it best are gaining talent and retaining their best players, and I think we’re doing that right now. And if we continue to do that we’ll be in a good place.
“The portal has been good for us. You think about the guys we’ve added over the first two years going into Year 3, we have brought in some really talented players who have made a difference in our program and they’re the right kind of guys, and we’ve been able to retain guys. If we continue to do that it’s a recipe for success.”
Wommack said the key to signing players out of the transfer portal is not only recognizing their on-field talent, but whether or not they are good fits in the locker room and off the field as well. It is important, he said, to make sure to sign players who will fit into your system and who will put in the work needed to contribute and mesh with the other players on the team.
“We hold these guys to really high standards and expectations and some people can come in and meet that and others can’t, so knowing people and having a network of coaches that you can go, hey, can this guy handle x, y, z and is he going to be good for our locker room? I think that’s probably where we have won and hit as much as we have on the field,” Wommack said. “We’ve got young men that want to play the game of football, they want an opportunity to come in here and play and become really good teammates and do things the way we do them here at South Alabama, maybe not where they’ve been before, and I’m not saying it’s wrong or indifferent or whatever. But they do it really well here and that’s probably what I’m most excited about.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.