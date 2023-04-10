For those missing Bienville Square’s centerpiece; don’t fret, Ketchum Fountain should return by the start of next year.
A project that began with a first phase in October 2022 was expected to result in a refurbished fountain and base in the iconic park still recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020.
“The renovations of the fountain itself are actually completed,” city spokesman Jason Johnson said. “However, there is still work that has to be done around it.”
All of the park renovations, Johnson said, should be going out for bid soon, including getting the base “prepped” for the fountain’s return.
“The current phase of the project will include renovations from the sidewalks inward,” he said. “Our goal is to have that part of the project completed by the end of the year; at which point the fountain will be back and open to the public.”
In addition to the fountain, phase 1 of the project calls for replacement of the entire central plaza, improved walkways, better soil structure and drainage. The phase got underway with a combined $250,000 in funding from the city and Regions Bank.
In addition to the restored fountain, Carol Hunter, secretary of the Downtown Parks Conservancy, said new pumping and filtration systems will be installed underground, along with a new basin and a seat wall. The fountain itself is currently being stored at Robinson Iron in Alexander City.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
