By Gabriel Tynes

Get your bid calls ready. Unclaimed and lost property, including jewelry, lawn equipment and luggage will be auctioned off by the Mobile Police Department this Saturday.

The unclaimed property auction starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, behind the MPD headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. The back of the building can be accessed from Pinehill Road. Registration starts at 7:00 am, with the auction starting promptly at 8:00 am.

