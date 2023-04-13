Fresh off a recent win over previously No. 1-ranked Class 4A Bayside Academy, as well as a nine-game win streak, Bayshore Christian has moved to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 2A baseball poll.
The Eagles, who won the Class 1A state crown the past two seasons and moved up to Class 2A this season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) reclassification, have won 13 of their past 14 games.
Bayshore is the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area to hold a No. 1 ranking in this week’s baseball poll. Twelve teams from the area are ranked or received votes in this week’s poll.
Bayside fell one spot to No. 2 in Class 4A this week. UMS-Wright is ranked No. 6 in 4A, with Satsuma receiving votes but not making the Top 10. In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 7 and Baker and Daphne received votes. Saraland is ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, with Spanish Fort ranked No. 10 and Baldwin County receiving votes.
In Class 5A, Gulf Shores is No. 6 and St. Paul’s is No. 8.
Joining Bayshore as top-ranked teams this week are Thompson (7A), Oxford (6A), Headland (5A), Priceville (4A), Gordo (3A), Appalachian (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
