The Bayside Academy Admirals are the top-ranked team in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A again this week in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep baseball poll. The Admirals are the only team in the Lagniappe coverage area to hold a No. 1 baseball ranking this week.
In all, eight area teams are ranked in this week’s ASWA poll, with three other teams receiving votes but not ranked in the Top 10, all in Class 6A.
Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, while Saraland is No. 3 in Class 6A and UMS-Wright is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. Fairhope holds the No. 10 ranking in Class 7A, with Spanish Fort No. 10 in Class 6A. Baldwin County, Faith Academy and Robertsdale all received votes in Class 6A. Gulf Shores is No. 7 and St. Paul’s is No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.
Other than Bayside, the No. 1-ranked teams this week include Tuscaloosa County (7A), Oxford (6A), Headland (5A), Gordo (3A), G.W. Long (2A), Appalachian (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.