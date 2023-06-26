Coastal Alabama Community College baseball

J.D. Pruitt

J.D. Pruitt, who directed Spanish Fort to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state baseball championship series this past season, is leaving the Toros’ program to become head coach at Coastal Alabama Community College on its Bay Minette campus.

Pruitt, 38, led the Toros to a state runner-up finish and a record of 29-19 this past season. He led the Spanish Fort program the past five seasons. Prior to arriving at Spanish Fort he spent four seasons as head coach at Enterprise High School. He has an all-time record of 186-94 all-time record as a head coach.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

