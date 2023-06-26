J.D. Pruitt, who directed Spanish Fort to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state baseball championship series this past season, is leaving the Toros’ program to become head coach at Coastal Alabama Community College on its Bay Minette campus.
Pruitt, 38, led the Toros to a state runner-up finish and a record of 29-19 this past season. He led the Spanish Fort program the past five seasons. Prior to arriving at Spanish Fort he spent four seasons as head coach at Enterprise High School. He has an all-time record of 186-94 all-time record as a head coach.
At Spanish Fort, he was also an assistant football coach and the head strength and conditioning coach for the school’s athletic program.
Pruitt informed his Spanish Fort team of his decision Monday afternoon.
“I could probably replay my life 1,000 times and the way that this particular situation aligned, it would probably be this one instance,” Pruitt said. “When you’ve got an opportunity like this, to be able to move to the next level and you’re still able to impact young men’s lives and be able to mold them, you’re just doing it at a latter stage in their life, it’s hard to pass it up. And from a family piece, I do not have to move. My wife is an absolute rock star at what she does and she is soon to be an assistant principal. So for her to be able to continue on in her career and for that not to be uprooted, and for our kids to stay in the same school system and the schools they’ve been in, it is strictly an act of God the way these things aligned for this particular situation.”
Pruitt said he believes he is leaving the Spanish Fort program in a good place and that feeling made it a bit easier task to accept the Coastal Alabama position.
“It is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do to this point to tell my players I was going to be leaving,” Pruitt said. “But I got some really good advice from a friend of mine. He said, ‘For guys like you that do it right, it’s never going to be easy. The way you love your kids and what you pour into them, it will never get easier.’”
Coastal Alabama Athletics Director Daniel Head said he is happy to have Pruitt join the Coyotes’ program.
"He's got a lot of experience at every level as a player and coach," Head said. "His background — he's been successful at the high school level as a coach, he's been at Troy University, he works with Team USA Baseball as one of their coaches and he's also on the board of directors for the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association. We feel like we've got the complete package with this coach and his record speaks for itself. We're excited about what he's going to bring to our baseball program and to our entire athletic department."
Pruitt noted he’s ready to get started in his new job.
“I really think this is a place, from a recruiting standpoint, it’s a gold mine,” he said. “When you look at the talented players that we’ve got here in our area and you go two hours west or two hours east, there are a multitude of players that can help a program be successful. … I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the challenge. To the day I die I’m going to be a competitor and this opportunity and challenge is nothing more than that.”
Pruitt played his first two seasons of college baseball at Central Alabama Community College where he was an Academic All-American. He transferred to Montevallo where he was an NCAA Division II All-America selection as a senior as well as an All-South Regional team pick. He’s ranked in the Top 5 in four offensive categories at Montevallo — single-season records for stolen bases, runs scored and on-base percentage as well as career record for stolen bases. He was inducted into the Montevallo Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Following his final season at Montevallo Pruitt was selected in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2007 by the Oakland A’s. He spent two seasons in the minor leagues, playing with Vancouver where he posted a career batting average of .240 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 runs batted in in 101 games. He also drew 89 walks and boasted a .471 on-base percentage.
He is scheduled to serve as an assistant coach for USA Baseball’s 13U/14U Athlete Development Program this summer. Pruitt replaces Brent Shelton, who stepped down to complete is doctorate degree and is taking a job out of baseball.
Pruitt and his wife Melissa have three children — Isabella, Selena and Alexander.
