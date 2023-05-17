The UMS-Wright Bulldogs had trouble generating offense Tuesday and Wednesday and as a result was swept by Etowah in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A baseball state championship series.
Etowah claimed a 6-1 victory in Tuesday’s first game of the best-of-three series, then followed on Wednesday with a 5-1 win to capture the state championship.
In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A poll released prior to the start of the postseason, Etowah was ranked No. 10 and UMS held the No. 6 ranking. The two wins put Etowah’s record for the season at 30-11, while the Bulldogs finish the season with a 27-14 mark.
In Tuesday’s first game, UMS produced just four singles, one each from Cole Blaylock, Parker Barraza, William Taylor and Olin Ward. Barraza drove in the Bulldogs’ only run. Etowah collected 11 hits and scored four runs in the third inning and one each in the fifth and sixth. UMS scored its only run in the seventh.
Game 2 found the Bulldogs getting seven hits. Barraza led the way with a 2-for-2 showing and one run batted in, with Tyler Waters providing a double. Logan Norris, Taylor, Wilson Colvin and John Ramsay had one hit each. UMS scored a run in the top of the second inning but Etowah scored three in the fourth and never trailed again. It added a run in the fifth and the sixth as well.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.