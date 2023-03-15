The University of Mobile softball team moved to the top spot in the first regular-season rankings of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 coaches’ poll. The poll was released last week. The Rams, who held the No. 2 position in the preseason poll, received 16 of the 19 first-place votes in the latest poll.
Through the first 17 games this season, Mobile has managed a 13-4 overall record, with every game except the most recent doubleheader played earlier in the week counting toward the NAIA's first regular season poll. The Rams were swept at home on Tuesday, March 7, by No. 13 Cumberlands, but did not see those games count toward this week’s voting. Overall, Mobile has recorded a 6-2 record against ranked opponents this season, highlighted by a doubleheader sweep on the road over the then-No. 4 Southeastern University.
Indiana Wesleyan is ranked No. 2, followed by Freed-Hardeman, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Oregon Tech in the Top 5. Mobile, a member of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), is not alone in representing the league in the Top 25, with William Carey ranked No. 15 and Middle Georgia State at No. 22.
On the season, the Rams have scored 82 runs in 17 games played, tallying a .285 team batting average. Additionally, Mobile is slugging .372, with an on-base percentage sitting at .364. Individually, senior Caitlin McRee is hitting .404 with a pair of home runs and leads the Rams with 14 RBI. She has appeared in all 17 games. Freshman Erin Degruise is hitting .452 through 13 appearances, adding 11 RBI and seven stolen bases. From the pitcher's circle, three pitchers have combined for a 3.47 team ERA, with Brinkley Goff leading the Rams with 47 strikeouts in 55 innings of work.
RADEMEYER IS ALL-AMERICAN
South Alabama pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer earned third place at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships last week at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Rademeyer cleared 5.71 meters (18 feet, 8.75 inches). The height is a new school record, beating his previous record by .09 meters. The result also placed Rademeyer on the All-America first team. This is the third time he has been named All-American, his second as a first-team selection. He is now the fourth South Alabama track and field athlete to be named an All-American three separate times, joining Kaitlyn Beans (2014-16), Renaldo Frechou (2014-16) and David Kimani (2000).
“After battling through some adversity, Kyle did a great job,” South Alabama head coach Paul Brueske said. “He set a new school record and finished third in the nation against an extraordinarily strong field. It’s no small feat. Coach Aaron James and Kyle put together a fantastic performance.”
ALABAMA ALL-STAR TEAMS WIN
The Alabama boys’ and girls’ teams came away with victories Saturday night at South Alabama’s Mitchell Center in the annual Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Basketball games. The Alabama boys’ team claimed a 91-72 victory, while the Alabama girls won their game 88-74. It marked the second straight win and fourth win in the past five meetings for the Alabama boys, who now own an 18-15 all-time lead over Mississippi. The Alabama girls won for the sixth consecutive time and have a 19-14 all-time advantage.
Grissom’s Israel “Izzy” Miles led Alabama with 12 points and four rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Blount’s Antonio Jackson, the only player in either game from the Lagniappe coverage area to earn a spot in the all-star games, scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. Kiel Kerrington of Ramsay had 12 points and three rebounds, Austin’s Cameron Collins had 10 points, Piedmont’s Alex Odam had eight points and Spain Park’s Sam Wright had eight points.
Mississippi led 15-13 after the first period, but Alabama took firm control of the game in the second period, outscoring Mississippi 25-9 to lead 38-24 at the half. The lead was 57-44 after three periods.
In the girls’ game, Hoover’s Reniya Kelly was the MVP, scoring 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff scored 10 points, Deshler’s Chloe Siegel scored 10 points and Hoover’s Kristen McMillan had eight points and three rebounds. Alabama led 21-19 after the first period and 45-40 at halftime. It stretched the lead to 65-55 after three periods.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
