The Mobile Christian baseball program has enjoyed great success, especially in recent seasons. According to the year’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) baseball poll, released Thursday, this year’s Leopards’ team should continue that trend. The same statement would accurately describe the Bayside Academy program and its current ranking as well.
The Mobile Christian Leopards sit atop the poll this week in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A rankings, while the Bayside Academy Admirals are the top-ranked team in Class 4A. The two teams are among 13 in the Lagniappe coverage area that are ranked or received votes in this week’s ASWA poll.
In Class 7A, Daphne and Fairhope received votes, while in Class 6A Saraland is ranked No. 3 and Faith Academy holds the No. 10 ranking, with Baldwin County and Spanish Fort receiving votes. In Class 5A, St. Paul’s is ranked No. 5 and Gulf Shores is ranked No. 9. In the Class 4A poll, UMS-Wright holds the No. 4 spot, with Satsuma receiving votes. Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
The other No. 1 teams in this week’s poll includes Central-Phenix City (7A), Hartselle (6A), Phil Campbell (3A), G.W. Long (2A), Appalachian (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent Schools Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
