There would be no winning rallies for the Spanish Fort Toros in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A baseball championship series against No. 1-ranked Oxford. Oxford collected a 6-5 victory on Tuesday, scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning, then returned on Wednesday for a 12-3 victory and a sweep in the best-of-three series to win the 6A state championship.
The Yellow Jackets put the deciding game away early, taking an 11-0 lead after four innings and cruising to the state crown at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium. Tuesday’s game, as is the case in each of the first games of this week’s state title series, was played in Oxford at Choccolocco Park.
In Game 1, Oxford scored four runs in the first inning, with Spanish Fort adding three in the bottom half of the inning and another run in the second to tie the game 4-4. Both teams scored a run in the third, leaving the game knotted 5-5, but the Toros would not score again and Oxford produced a run in the top of the seventh that proved to be the difference.
D.J. Eurgil had three of No. 6-ranked Spanish Fort’s eight hits. Pierce Dutton, Lakelon Ray, Blake Smith, Nehemiah Hixon and Brayden Cooper had one hit each.
In Wednesday’s second game, Oxford got off to a quick start again, scoring three in the first inning, five in the third and three more in the fourth for an 11-0 lead. The Toros scored three runs in the top of the fifth and Oxford added another run in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Dutton was 2 for 3 for the Toros with one run batted in, while Newton Gardner, Eurgil, Anthony Miller and Jack Holley had one hit each.
Oxford, ranked No. 1 most of the season, finished the year with a 39-6 record. Spanish Fort closed out the season with a record of 29-19.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
