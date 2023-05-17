Prep baseball

There would be no winning rallies for the Spanish Fort Toros in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A baseball championship series against No. 1-ranked Oxford. Oxford collected a 6-5 victory on Tuesday, scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning, then returned on Wednesday for a 12-3 victory and a sweep in the best-of-three series to win the 6A state championship.

The Yellow Jackets put the deciding game away early, taking an 11-0 lead after four innings and cruising to the state crown at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium. Tuesday’s game, as is the case in each of the first games of this week’s state title series, was played in Oxford at Choccolocco Park.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

