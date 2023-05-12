Spanish Fort and UMS-Wright will play for Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championships next week after winning their respective deciding semifinal games on Thursday. The state championship series will be played in Oxford and Jacksonville.
Spanish Fort will face No. 1-ranked Oxford for the Class 6A state championship. The best-of-three series begins with a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 16. UMS-Wright will face Etowah for the Class 4A state crown, also in a best-of-three series that begins with a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 16.
Both teams needed wins Thursday in deciding games of their semifinal series. Spanish Fort claimed a 9-6 win at Stanhope Elmore to earn a spot in the championship series. D.J. Eurgil got the complete game win and also contributed a pair of hits in the victory. The Toros trailed 3-0 but scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Stanhope Elmore scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, but the Toros came back with four more in the sixth to put the game away.
UMS-Wright posted a similar type of victory at area rival Bayside Academy. The Bulldogs used a bases-clearing, three-run double by Cole Blaylock to spark a five-run fifth inning that paved the way in an 11-4 win. The teams faced each other six times this season, with both teams getting three wins.
The Toros and Bulldogs are the only baseball teams from the Lagniappe coverage area advancing to the state championship series.
Here is a look at each of the state championship series slated next week in Oxford and Jacksonville with the first game and time in parenthesis if known). Some semifinal series are not yet complete:
CLASS 1A: Brantley vs. Appalachian (May 15, 4 p.m.)
CLASS 2A: Ariton vs. Vincent (May 15, 7 p.m.)
CLASS 3A: Houston Academy vs. Gordo-Phil Campbell winner (May 17, 4 p.m.)
CLASS 4A: UMS-Wright vs. Etowah (May 16, 7 p.m.)
CLASS 5A: Holtville-Demopolis winner vs. Sardis-Boaz winner (May 18, 7 p.m.)
CLASS 6A: Spanish Fort vs. Oxford (May 16, 4 p.m.)
CLASS 7A: Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson-Vestavia Hills winner (May 17, 7 p.m.)
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
