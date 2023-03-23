There are no top-ranked teams from the Lagniappe coverage area in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep baseball polls, but there are three teams holding No. 2 rankings in their respective classifications. There’s also a No. 3-ranked team from the area.
Mobile Christian, formerly a No. 1 team, is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, while Bayside Academy is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Saraland is ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 6A rankings.
In Class 7A, there are no local Top 10 teams, but Daphne and Fairhope received votes. In Class 6A, other than Saraland there are no ranked teams, but Baldwin County, Faith Academy, Robertsdale and Spanish Fort all received votes.
In Class 5A, Gulf Shores is No. 7 and St. Paul’s holds the No. 10 spot and UMS-Wright is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
The No. 1-ranked teams in this week’s poll include Thompson (7A), Hartselle (6A), Headland (5A), Andalusia (4A), Gordo (3A), G.W. Long (2A), Appalachian (1A) and Glenwood (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
