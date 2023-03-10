University of Mobile softball

Mobile head coach Alison Sellers-Cook

 Courtesy of University of Mobile Athletics

The University of Mobile softball team moved to the top spot in the first regular-season rankings of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 coaches’ poll. The poll was released this week. The Rams, who held the No. 2 position in the preseason poll, received 16 of the 19 first-place votes in the latest poll.

Through the first 17 games this season, Mobile has managed a 13-4 overall record, with every game except the most recent doubleheader played earlier in the week counting toward the NAIA's first regular-season poll. The Rams were swept at home on Tuesday, March 7 by No. 13 Cumberlands, but did not see those games count towards this week's voting. Overall, Mobile has recorded a 6-2 record against ranked opponents this season, highlighted by a doubleheader sweep on the road over the then-No. 4 Southeastern University.

