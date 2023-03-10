The University of Mobile softball team moved to the top spot in the first regular-season rankings of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 coaches’ poll. The poll was released this week. The Rams, who held the No. 2 position in the preseason poll, received 16 of the 19 first-place votes in the latest poll.
Through the first 17 games this season, Mobile has managed a 13-4 overall record, with every game except the most recent doubleheader played earlier in the week counting toward the NAIA's first regular-season poll. The Rams were swept at home on Tuesday, March 7 by No. 13 Cumberlands, but did not see those games count towards this week's voting. Overall, Mobile has recorded a 6-2 record against ranked opponents this season, highlighted by a doubleheader sweep on the road over the then-No. 4 Southeastern University.
Indiana Wesleyan is ranked No. 2, followed by Freed-Hardeman, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Oregon Tech ion the Top 5. Mobile, a member of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), is not alone representing the league in the Top 25, with William Carey ranked No. 15 and Middle Georgia State at No. 22.
On the season, the Rams have scored 82 runs in 17 games played, tallying a .285 team batting average. Additionally, Mobile is slugging .372, with an on-base percentage sitting at .364. Individually, senior Caitlin McRee is hitting .404 with a pair of home runs and leads the Rams with 14 RBI. She has appeared in all 17 games. Freshman Erin Degruise is hitting .452 through 13 appearances, adding 11 RBI and seven stolen bases. From the pitcher's circle, three pitchers have combined for a 3.47 team ERA, with Brinkley Goff leading the Rams with 47 strikeouts in 55 innings of work.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
