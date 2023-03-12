Sunday was quite the day for the Alabama basketball team. First, it defeated Texas A&M easily, 82-63, to claim the championship of the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Later in the day, Alabama was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament by the tournament’s selection committee.
It marks the first time in program history Alabama has been a No. 1 seed, topped only by the fact it is also the No. 1 overall seed. But the day kept getting better as Alabama will begin its quest for a trip to the Final Four and the national championship in its home state. Alabama will play the winner of Tuesday’s Southeast Missouri State-Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi play-in game on Thursday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
And there’s more good news for college basketball fans in the state. Auburn, which received a No. 9 seeding, will also play its first-round game at Legacy Arena. The Tigers will take on No. 8 seed Iowa on Thursday. If Alabama and Auburn both win, they will play their second-round games in Birmingham as well. If Alabama wins it will play the winner of the Maryland-West Virginia game and if Auburn wins it will play against the winner of the Houston-Northern Kentucky game. Houston is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region bracket. Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the South Region bracket.
Alabama and Auburn are the only two teams from the state that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament. There are other postseason tournaments, including the NIT, that could invite other teams from the state. Those brackets will be announced later.
Sun Belt Conference tournament champion Louisiana, which defeated South Alabama in the title game and received the league’s automatic — and only — berth in the NCAA Tournament, will play No. 4 seed Tennessee. The teams are in the East Region bracket where Purdue is the top seeded team. Kansas received the top seed in the West Region.
Alabama enters the tournament with a record of 25-9, while Auburn is 20-12. The Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to Arkansas.
The SEC has eight teams in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Alabama is a No. 1 seed, with Tennessee the next highest seed at No. 4. Kentucky earned a No. 6 seed, while Texas A&M and Missouri are both No. 7 seeds. Arkansas is a No. 8 seed and Auburn is a No. 9 seed. Mississippi State made the field, but must play Tuesday against Pitt in a matchup of No. 11 seeds in a play-in game. The winner advances to play No. 6 seed Iowa State.
The remaining SEC matchups include Kentucky vs. Providence, Tennessee vs. Louisiana, Texas A&M vs. Penn State, Arkansas vs. Illinois and Missouri vs. Utah State. Former McGill-Toolen star and Alabama’s 2022 Mr. Basketball selection Barry Dunning will play in the tournament with Arkansas.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
