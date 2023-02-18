The No. 1-ranked Cottage Hill Christian boys’ team used a strong fourth quarter of play to top Houston Academy Saturday in an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A South Regional semifinal game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum and the UMS-Wright girls’ team stopped Houston Academy in a Class 4A semifinal.
In other AHSAA South Regional semifinal games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, Houston Academy defeated Mobile Christian in a Class 3A girls’ matchup while Prattville defeated Mary G. Montgomery in Class 7A girls play and Dothan beat MGM in 7A boys’ action.
Here are recaps of Saturday’s games:
CLASS 3A BOYS
Cottage Hill 56, Houston Academy 47: The Warriors trailed much of the game before making a strong run in the fourth period, outscoring Houston Academy 20-8. The quarter began with a 6-0 run by the Warriors that put them in front after trailing at the end of each of the first three periods.
Tyler Thomas led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, with Shadrick Toodle scoring 13 points. Trent Thomas had nine point, seven rebounds and three assists, with Kelvon McBride chipping in nine points. Cottage Hill is now 22-3 on the season. The Warriors play for the South Regional 3A championship on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:45 p.m. A win puts them in the AHSAA Final Four.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Houston Academy 41, Mobile Christian 35: The Leopards had a couple of brief leads in the first half, but otherwise Houston Academy controlled the game, though it did not run away from Mobile Christian. Ellie Roberts had eight points, four rebounds and one blocked shot, Caroline Booker had six points, four rebounds and four steals, Amarreion Lawson had six points, five rebounds and two steals and Hadley Kelly added six points and 10 rebounds in pacing Mobile Christian. The Leopards finished the season with a 12-16 record.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
UMS-Wright 52, Geneva 42: The Bulldogs were in control of this one, grabbing a 19-8 first-period lead and not looking back. UMS received balanced play throughout its lineup. Noel Freeman provided 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, with Amelia Meador offering 11 points and four rebounds. Elizabeth Meador scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds and Bailey Washington had seven points, five rebounds and four assists. The Bulldogs, now 29-5 on the season, will play for the 4A regional title on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A BOYS
Dothan 50, Mary G. Montgomery 32: In a game that was postponed because of the threat of bad weather earlier in the week and moved to the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, Dothan proved too much for the Vikings. MGM was led by Zion Hunter, who had nine points and five rebounds, while Erik Washington chipped in seven points and six rebounds. MGM ends its season with a 15-10 record.
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Prattville 41, MGM 31: The Lions maintained the lead for most of the game against the Vikings and came away with the victory. Ivy Klezmer was the top player for the Vikings, scoring 17 points and grabbing four rebounds. MGM ends its season with a 14-8 record.
No games are scheduled Sunday. South Regional play returns Monday with four Class 5A games involving area teams. In Class 5A girls’ play, St. Paul’s takes on Eufaula at 3 p.m. and Williamson faces Charles Henderson at 6 p.m. In 5A boys’ action, St. Paul’s meets Eufaula at 4:30 p.m. while Vigor takes on Charles Henderson at 7:30 p.m., all at Garrett Coliseum.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
