Monday wasn’t a good day in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) South Regional basketball tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery for teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. Four Class 5A teams took to the floor on Monday — two girls’ teams and two boys’ teams — and all were defeated in regional semifinal games.
In Class 5A girls’ play, Eufaula topped St. Paul’s 52-36 while Charles Henderson nipped Williamson 46-45. In boys’ action, Charles Henderson defeated Vigor 67-41 and Eufaula beat St. Paul’s 52-31.
The losses end the season for the four teams.
Local teams will be back in action Tuesday, with St. Luke’s taking on Ariton in the Class 2A boys’ South Regional title game at 2:15 p.m. No. 1-ranked Cottage Hill Christian will meet Hillcrest-Evergreen at 5:45 p.m. in the Class 3A boys regional championship game . Also, Baker, led by Auburn commit Labaron Philon, will take on Dothan in the Class 7A South Regional boys title game at 10:45 a.m.
Here are recaps of Monday’s games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
GIRLS
Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 36: Eufaula improved its record to 25-1 on the year with the victory over St. Paul’s. The Saints held a 23-18 halftime lead but scored just 14 total points in the second half while Eufaula scored 17 points in the third and fourth quarters to claim the comfortable victory. Ella Vallas led the Saints with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot, while Tori Passeau had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Saints end the season with a 14-15 record.
Charles Henderson 46, Williamson 45: In a closely contested game, Williamson just couldn’t seem to get the upper hand on the Trojans. Henderson led 11-9 at the end of the first period and 19-17 at halftime. The Trojans pushed out to a five-point lead after three periods at 35-30 and used that cushion to stay just ahead of the Lions. Ta’Myla Allen led Williamson with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot. Eulethia Perdue offered 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals, with Destany Williams providing eight points, three rebounds and three steals. The Lions ended the year with a 16-7 record.
BOYS
Charles Henderson 67, Vigor 41: The Trojans, now 23-5 on the year, led 31-17 at halftime and improved its lead to 53-32 after three periods and the cushion enabled them to roll through the fourth quarter. Vigor was led by Jaden Addison with 11 points, while Albert Holcombe added seven points and three steals. Vigor scored 22 of its points of Henderson turnovers, but the Trojans held a 32-18 advantage with points scored in the paint and a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. The Wolves end the season with a 21-11 record.
Eufaula 52, St. Paul’s 31: After claiming a slim, 10-7 lead after the first period, Eufaula bumped it lead to 29-12 at the half and 45-24 after three periods. St. Paul’s suffered through a bad shooting night, making just 28.9 shots from the field, 19 percent from 3-point range and 33.3 percent from the free throw line (1 of 3). Eufaula went to the free throw line 21 times, making just 10. Garrett Walker had seven points and four rebounds, with Walton Jackson adding seven points and Cade Horton scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds. The Saints end the year with a 16-12 record.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.