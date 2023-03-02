The South Alabama men’s team used a strong second half of play to top Appalachian State 68-61 Thursday afternoon in the Sun Belt Conference tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center. The win is the sixth in the past seven games for the Jaguars and sends them to a Saturday matchup against No. 1 seed Southern Miss. Tipoff for that game is set for 11:30 a.m.
App State claimed a 37-34 halftime lead, but the Jags outscored the Mountaineers 34-24 in the second half to collect the victory. South Alabama shot 48 percent from the floor, 39 percent from 3-point range but just 50 percent at the free throw line.
A balanced attack was also key to South Alabama’s success in the game. Isaiah Moore led the scoring with 20 points, while also offering five rebounds and seven assists. Owen White had 14 points and four rebound and Kevin Samuel produced 12 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Judah Brown finished with 11 points and Tyrell Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds.
In regular-season meetings with Southern Miss, the Jags lost to the Golden Eagles 76-72 in Hattiesburg on Jan. 19, but when the teams met at the Mitchell Center on Feb. 16 South Alabama rolled to an 85-54 victory.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.