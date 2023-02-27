Kevin Samuel was named the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year on Monday and Isaiah Moore was named to the all-conference first team while Samuel was named to the third team.
This is Samuel's second Defensive Player of the Year award of his career. He won the Atlantic Sun award last season at Florida Gulf Coast. Samuel led the Sun Belt in blocked shots (2.5 per game) and was fourth in rebounding (8.9) this season. His 2.5 blocks per game ranks eighth across all Division I players.
With Samuel as the anchor, South Alabama had the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference during conference games, allowing 64.1 points per contest. The Jaguars held the fourth-best defensive rebound percentage in the conference at 72.7 percent. A solid defender who avoided getting in foul trouble, Samuel averaged only 1.9 fouls per game.
A Division II transfer, Moore was the fourth-leading scorer in the conference, averaging 18.5 points per game. He was also fifth in assists (4.5), 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5) and ninth in minutes played (32.9). Moore started every game he played in this season, and he scored 10 or more points in every game except one. He tallied 13 games of 20+ points, fourth-most in the conference.
South Alabama, seeded No. 8, will open Sun Belt Conference Tournament play on Thursday against No. 9 seed Appalachian State. Tipoff for the game is 11:30 a.m. The winner will play No. 1 seed Southern Miss Saturday, also at 11:30 a.m. All games are being played at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Jags carry an overall record of 16-15 into the game, with a Sun Belt record of 9-9. The Jags had a five-game win streak snapped last Friday night at Louisiana, losing a 74-64 decision.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
