South Alabama, the No. 8 seed, used a strong second half of play Saturday afternoon in knocking off top-seeded Southern Miss 78-61 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament at Pensacola Bay Center.
The Jaguars used solid 3-point shooting and a dominating performance over the final seven minutes to turn what had been a close matchup into a runaway victory. The win improved the Jags’ overall record to 18-15 on the year and puts them two wins away from claiming the Sun Belt tournament title and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament that goes with the crown.
South Alabama will play No. 4 seed James Madison, which beat No. 5 seed Troy Saturday afternoon, in Sunday’s semifinals. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 p.m.
The Jags jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead to start the game but Southern Miss tied the game at 16-all in the middle of a 10-0 run that saw the Golden Eagles take a 22-16 lead. With 2:23 left in the first half Southern Miss led 27-21 but South Alabama fought back and used an Owen White 3-pointer — one of six in the half — with 15 seconds left to cut the USM lead to 27-26 at halftime.
White opened the second half another 3-pointer that put the Jags in front 29-27. USM would eventually tie the game at 43-43 at the 10:27 mark and the teams went back and forth owning the lead for a while before the Jags took the lead for good at 52-49 with 7:09 to play. The Jags dominated the game the rest of the way and outscored Southern Miss 52-34 in the second half.
South Alabama outscored USM 16-0 off the bench and 34-30 in the paint. The Jags made 48.1 percent of their field goal attempts and 40 percent (8 of 20) or their 3-point tries, as well as 75 percent at the free throw line.
White led the scoring for the Jags with 26 points, making 9 of 19 field goals, 6 of 12 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts. He also added six rebounds, one blocked shot and two steals. Isaiah Moore had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists, with Greg Parham II adding 17 points. Kevin Samuel offered 10 points, five rebounds and one blocked shot, with Judah Brown scoring nine points and claiming two steals.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.