Wednesday’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) regional basketball tournaments featured five games in which teams from the Lagniappe coverage area participated. As a result of those games, four more teams from the area punched their ticket to the Final Four next week at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
The Final Four, which will feature state semifinal and state championship games in all seven classifications for boys and girls, begins Monday, Feb. 27, and continues through Saturday, March 4.
Regional tournament play ends with a few games on Thursday.
In Wednesday’s play, the McGill-Toolen girls edged Theodore 38-34 in overtime to win the Class 6A South Regional crown at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and advance to the Final Four. The McGill boys’ team won their 6A regional title game matchup against Blount in a 65-46 decision, sending the Yellow Jackets to Birmingham next week. Also at the South Regional, the UMS-Wright girls edged Jackson 48-46 to win the 4A crown and a spot in the state semifinals. At the Central Regional at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, the Foley girls rolled past Daphne 68-46, sending the Lions to the Final Four.
In one other game involving local teams on Wednesday, Fairhope lost for only the second time this season, falling to Central-Phenix City 53-46 in the Central Regional 7A championship game in Birmingham.
With St. Luke’s winning the boys’ Class 2A South Regional crown on Monday, that places five teams from the Lagniappe coverage area in the Final Four next week.
Here are recaps of Wednesday’s games involving area teams:
GIRLS
UMS-Wright 48, Jackson 46: The Bulldogs are headed back to the Final Four for the first time since 2016 with the close victory over the Aggies. Jackson led 11-10 after the first period but with a 20-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter UMS took as 30-20 halftime lead. The Bulldogs still led 38-31 heading into the final period but Jackson took the lead 44-42 with 2:42 to play. A 3-point basketball by Elizabeth Meador, one of three for her in the game, gave the Bulldogs back the lead at 45-44 and they never trailed again. Jackson outscored UMS 10-0 in the paint, but UMS held a 9-0 lead in second-chance scoring.
Noel Freeman earned Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in leading the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven rebounds. Elizabeth Meador made the all-tournament team with 11 points and three rebounds while her sister Amelia, who also earned all-tournament team honors, scored 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
UMS, now 29-5 on the year, will play in the 4A state semifinal on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s Priceville-Deshler Northwest Regional championship game.
McGill-Toolen 38, Theodore 34: The game was close from start to finish. McGill led 9-8 after the first period, but Theodore took a 17-16 halftime advantage and was in front 28-22 heading into the final period. McGill mounted a comeback in the final quarter. Head coach Carla Berry was hit with a technical foul, giving Theodore two free throws with 36 seconds to play. The Bobcats made one of the free throws to knot the game at 33-all and missed a shot at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime. In the extra period, Lindsey Cox made two field goals that put McGill in front, the only field goals of the four-minute overtime period, and Theodore was limited to just one free throw.
Cox led McGill with 13 points, two rebounds and six steals, with Anna Reed McNeece scoring 12 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out three assists and collecting a pair of steals. Emily Harbaugh had four points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, with Albanie Dixon scoring four points, grabbing four rebounds and handing out three assists. For Blount, Jazmyn Bigham had 18 points (5 of 6 field goals, 8 of 10 free throws), eight rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal, while Parklyn Floyd added 13 points (6 of 10 field goals, 1 of 1 free throw) and two rebounds. Dayz Weatherly had two points, two rebounds and five steals and Fatou Bane had one point and four steals.
McNeece was named the tournament’s MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Harbaugh and Cox. Theodore was represented on the all-tournament team by Bigham, Weatherly and Floyd. McGill is now 29-5 on the year and will face Hazel Green on March 1 at 9 a.m. in the 6A state semifinals. Theodore ended the year at 23-10.
Foley 68, Daphne 46: The Lions dominated the game from start to finish in the Central Regional title game. They opened with a 17-4 first-period lead and stretched their advantage to 38-12 at halftime. Foley improved to 24-5 on the year while Daphne finished the season at 18-14.
Keiyonla Knight had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in leading Foley’s attack. Jestiny Dixon added 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, with Ashauntee Hobbs scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds and Amiah Carvin adding eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Foley shot 62.8 percent from the field and 57.1 percent (4 of 7) from 3-point range, but made only 10 of 24 free throw attempts.
Daphne was led by La’Merrica Johnson with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Addison Luker had 10 points and two steals and Abby Johnson added 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. The Trojans shot 39 percent from the field, 15.4 percent from 3-point range and 46.2 percent at the free throw line (12 of 26).
Foley will play Sparkman on March 2 at noon in the 7A state semifinals.
BOYS
McGill-Toolen 65, Blount 46: The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start, taking an 18-9 lead after the first period and a 33-21 halftime advantage. McGill, which has now won 19 straight games, took full command in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Leopards 21-7 to put the game away. They are making back-to-back Final Four appearances, having earned a spot last season. The Jackets won the 7A state title in 2016 and reached the state title game in 2018.
Devin McCaine, the tournament’s MVP, scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and 3-of-4 accuracy at the free throw line. He also provided six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Bennett Russ, an all-tournament team selection, had 16 points and eight rebounds. Raymani Andrews added 12 points (6 of 8 from the field), six rebounds and two assists.
For Blount, Devontaey Woulard had 22 points and five rebounds, Joseph Paige had 14 points and four rebounds and Antonio Jackson had eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. Woulard and Paige earned all-tournament team honors. The Leopards finished the season with a 23-7 record.
McGill, now 29-6, plays Buckhorn and March 1 at 10:30 a.m., in the 6A state semifinals.
Central-Phenix City 53, Fairhope 46: The Red Devils used a cushion developed in the first half to hand Fairhope it’s second loss of the year. Central took a 15-11 first-period lead and expanded it to a 32-20 halftime lead. The Pirates trimmed their halftime deficit by three points in the third quarter and outscored Central again in the final period, but it wasn’t enough. Central, now 23-9, claimed the Central Regional 7A crown and moves on to the Final Four.
Fairhope was led by Spence Sims’ 17 points, four rebounds, one blocked shot and two steals. McRae Taul had 14 points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot, with Caden Creel offering four points and two rebounds and Andrew Taylor adding six points, six rebounds and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.