Four Mobile-area teams won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) South Regional semifinal games Friday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, placing each of the teams in their respective regional title games — against each other.
In Class 6A boys’ play, Blount defeated Pike Road 52-47 in overtime while McGill-Toolen topped Park Crossing 58-55. In Class 6A girls’ play, Theodore beat Carver-Montgomery 41-37 while McGill defeated Park Crossing 58-55.
Blount and McGill will play for the boys’ 6A regional championship at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The winner will advance to the AHSAA Final Four at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena on Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. Theodore and McGill will meet in the girls’ 6A regional title game Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m., the winner heading for a state semifinal game in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m.
Later Friday in Class 2A boys' play, St. Luke’s rolled past Geneva County 51-37 to advance to the regional championship game. The Wildcats will face the winner off the Highland Home-Ariton regional semifinal. The regional title game will be played Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. The winner of the regional championship game will advance to the Final Four in Birmingham for a state semifinal on Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
Theodore 41, Carver-Montgomery 37: The 23-9 Bobcats handed Carver only its third loss of the year. They shot 58.3 percent from the floor and scored 21 points off Carver turnovers. Jazmyn Bigham led the Theodore attack with 19 points, making 7 of 10 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws. She also had 15 rebounds and three steals. Dayz Waetherly added 11 points (5 of 7 from the field), three rebounds and three steals, with Fatou Bane adding six points, four rebounds and two steals. Parklyn Floyd had five points and five rebounds.
McGill-Toolen 49, Park Crossing 29: The Yellow Jackets dominated throughout the game and roll into the regional title game. Anna Reed McNeece scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. She also had one blocked shot and three steals. Emily Harbaugh added 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals, with Albanie Dixon scoring seven points and pulling down nine rebounds and Lindsey Cox getting five points, nine assists and four steals. McGill is now 28-5 on the season.
CLASS 6A BOYS SEMIFINALS
McGill-Toolen 58, Park Crossing 55: The Yellow Jackets improved their record to 25-6 on the year with the victory. They trailed 18-11 after the first period and 30-26 at halftime, but used a strong third quarter to grab a 44-40 lead heading into the final period and held on to the lead. Shooting 56.5 percent from the floor aided McGill, which trailed for more than 16 minutes in the game. Devin McCaine led the way with 18 points (9 of 18 field goals, 6 of 9 free throws). Bennett Russ had 18 points (6 of 10 field goals, 2 of 3 3-pointers, 4 of 5 free throws), with Tristen Brower scoring four points and Jackson Murphy adding seven points and two rebounds.
Blount 52, Pike Road 47 (OT): The Leopards regained their momentum in the extra period after having led 15-7 after the first period and 27-17 at halftime. They held a 10-point lead late in the third period, but Pike Road scored eight unanswered points to cut the Leopards’ lead to 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Missed free throw opportunities by Blount helped Pike Road, which did a better job at the free throw line down the stretch, get back in the game, tying it at the end of regulation 42-42. The Blount offense returned and the Leopards came away with the victory. Devontaey Woulard had 18 points, three rebounds and three steals for Blount. He was 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 at the free throw line. Antonio Jackson added 15 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists to the Blount effort, while Joesph Paige had nine points and Jerry Brand had seven points.
CLASS 2A BOYS
St. Luke's 51, Geneva Co. 37: A fast start by the Wildcats gave them all the cushion they would need in collecting the victory. St. Luke's outscored Geneva County 17-2 in the first period when Geneva County made just one of 14 field goal attempts. The Wildcats took a 25-13 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter a 12-0 run late in the game by St. Luke's — Geneva County went almost five minutes without scoring — put the game away. Brandon Cooks led St. Luke's with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots, with Cameron Chambers adding 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Michael Myles providing nine points, six rebounds, there assists and three steals.
