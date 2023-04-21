Baker’s Labaron Philon, who was selected Mr. Basketball this past season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, has had a change of heart concerning his college commitment. On Feb. 3, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior guard picked Auburn from among eight schools on his final list, committing to sign with the Tigers this November when he is eligible to do so.
But Friday on his Instagram account, Philon announced he was decommitting from Auburn and choosing to reevaluate his decision, though Auburn is expected to remain in the mix.
“First off, I would like to thank Bruce Pearl, his staff and fans for recruiting me along this journey,” he wrote on an Instagram post. “After news of changes in the program and staff, me and my family have to think about my future. With that being said, I would like to re-open my recruitment. Truly and extremely blessed to be recruited by the Auburn family! Can’t thank you guys enough.”
The staff changes Philon referenced in his post is believed to be centered around former assistant coach Wes Flanigan, himself a former Auburn player, who has left the staff and is expected to join the staff of new Ole Miss had coach Chris Beard. Flanigan is considered one of the top recruiters in the Southeast.
Philon is not alone. Another Auburn Class of 2025 commitment, 6-11, 310-pound center Peyton Marshall, considered one of the Top 100 recruits in the country, also announced his decommitment. Marshall too cited staff changes as a reason for his decision. He was previously recruited by Georgia, Georgia Tech. Maryland and Miami, among other schools.
Philon’s final eight schools back in February included Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas and Michigan.
Not only was Philon named ASWA’s Mr. Basketball, he was also its Class 7A Player of the Year for the second straight season. Among his other awards are Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area Player of the Year and MaxPreps honorable mention All-America.
Philon averaged 35 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals a game while making 52 percent of his field goal attempts, shooting 34 percent from 3-point range and making 82 percent of his free throw attempts. He scored 1,051 points this past season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
