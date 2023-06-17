Labaron Philon, who was named 2023 Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) and won back-to-back Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A Player of the Year awards, announced on Twitter he is transferring from Baker High School to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.
Philon is coming off his junior season at Baker in which he averaged 35 points, six rebounds and four assists a game. Because of injuries to other players last season, he was often called upon to take over games for the Hornets. He scored 1,075 points last year and scored 2,334 points in his three-season Baker career.
Philon and Link Academy announced the decision on their respective Twitter accounts late Saturday night.
“We at Baker High School have really enjoyed having the opportunity to watch him up close and personal for the last three years and watched him become the player and the person he’s become,” Baker head coach David Armstrong said in a telephone interview following the announcement. “We are very happy to have been a part of his journey. We are excited for him as he takes this next step in his basketball career.
“We wish him nothing but the best. We want him to get everything he wants out of the game of basketball. We hope he’ll have a prosperous career. We are excited to see what he does next. We will always be his biggest fans. The Baker community is excited to have the opportunity to be a part of who he is and what he is.”
One of the top players in the country — he is listed as the No. 26 overall recruit nationally by one recruiting service — Philon, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, committed to Auburn in February prior to the start of the AHSAA state playoffs. But in April he decommitted from Auburn and re-opened his recruitment, which currently remains open.
He had selected Auburn after trimming the list of schools he was considering to six, with Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kansas and Tennessee also on the list. He had also received several other offers from Power 5 schools, Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville and LSU among them.
Armstrong said he enjoyed coaching Philon and hopes he will find nothing but success going forward.
“For me personally, I’m very thankful for the experience and that he made the decision to come to Baker High School,” he said. “Our program is better for him playing for us for the last three years. Baker has been to different heights because of him. My career has been enriched for being able to coach a player like him.
“I’ve learned a lot about the game of basketball and recruiting and everything because he’s been in our program and I’ve had that opportunity. I’ve enjoyed every minute of every game and every practice and every workout of being his coach. Now I am excited to become his fan and watch him play and see where he goes from here. We cannot overlook all that he’s done for us at Baker High School and for me. It’s been an honor and a pleasure and we wish him all the best.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
