Labaron Philon, who was named 2023 Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) and won back-to-back Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A Player of the Year awards, announced on Twitter he is transferring from Baker High School to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Philon is coming off his junior season at Baker in which he averaged 35 points, six rebounds and four assists a game. Because of injuries to other players last season, he was often called upon to take over games for the Hornets. He scored 1,075 points last year and scored 2,334 points in his three-season Baker career.

