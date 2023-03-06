Using a 14-4 run in the second half, Louisiana ended South Alabama’s NCAA Tournament dream Monday night with a 71-66 victory in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Jaguars got off to a sizzling start in the first half, led by guard Isaiah Moore, who finished the game with a career-high 33 points, scoring 16 in the first half. South Alabama padded its four-point halftime lead to begin the second half, but Louisiana got on a roll of its own, tying the game at 45-45 with 13:48 to play and pushing to a six-point advantage, 54-48, with 10:06 left to play.
South Alabama, which drew to within a point of the lead three times from that point on, would not hold the lead again.
The loss was a tough ending in the tournament for the Jags, who won 13 of their previous 15 games heading into Monday night’s title game and had won three straight games in the tournament, including knocking off No. 1 seed Southern Miss.
South Alabama had its chances late. Tyrell Jones could have tied the game with two free throws with 53.7 seconds to play but he made just one, leaving Louisiana in front 65-64. A Ragin’ Cajuns’ basket with 27.7 seconds gave them a 67-64 lead. Moore made a pair of free throws with 17.1 seconds to go to make it 67-66 but Louisiana’s Teren Lewis II made two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to increase the Cajuns’ lead to 69-66.
South Alabama got the ball to Owen White, who made several key 3-pointers for the Jags in the tournament, and he attempted a long 3-point shot that went in and out. Louisiana rebounded the miss and was fouled. Kentrell Garnett made both free throw attempts for the final score.
South Alabama opened the game with a 5-0 run, four of those points by Moore. The Jags would later claim a 9-3 lead and at the 12:01 mark of the half Moore s cored a free throw that gave the Jags a 19-14 lead and Moore his 12th point of the game. He would score 16 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (1 of 2 from 3-point range) and 3-of-4 accuracy at the free throw line.
The first half was a period of runs. Jordan Brown scored an inside basket that gave Louisiana its first lead of the game at 21-20 and ended a 7-0 run for the Ragin’ Cajuns. South Alabama responded with a 7-0 run of its own to 27-21, but the Cajuns bounced back with another run that gave them the lead at 28-27. The Jags responded with yet another run, this one an 8-0 run, that put them in front 35-28. South Alabama headed to its locker room with a 37-33 lead at halftime.
The Jags shot a hot 62.5 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes, while making 42.9 percent of their 3-point tries and 50 percent at the line. Louisiana shot 40.6 percent from the floor, 45.5 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent at the free throw line. South Alabama couldn’t keep up the hot shooting pace in the final 20 minutes.
Moore added three assists along with his 33 points, which accounted for half the Jags’ total. Kevin Samuel had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, while Jones offered eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. White, 0 for 3 from 3-point range, finished with six points and four rebounds, while Greg Parham II had five points.
South Alabama’s record falls to 19-16, and it will have to wait to see if it receives an invitation to play in the NIT or another postseason tournament. Louisiana receives the Sun Belt’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament and the league is not expected to receive any at-large berths.
Louisiana posted a 3-0 record over the Jags this season, also defeating South Alabama twice in the regular season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.