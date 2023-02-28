The season came to an end for the South Alabama women’s basketball team Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) basketball tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center. The No. 13-seeded Jaguars had a cold-shooting performance and fell 59-44 to No. 12-seed Georgia State.
The loss ends the Jags’ season with an overall record of 7-23 and an SBC record of 3-15.
South Alabama shot just 25 percent from the floor (14 of 56), 15.4 percent from 3-point range (4 of 26) and 70.6 percent at the free throw line (12 of 17).
“It’s very disappointing to not be the best version of ourselves today,” head coach Terry Fowler said afterward. Fowler said the Jags were a team that lived and died with the 3-point shot all season long and on Tuesday they simply couldn’t find the target on those shots. He added the Georgia State defense “forced us to shoot a lot of threes and they just didn’t fall for us today.”
The Jags led by as many as four points in the first quarter, which ended with the Jags in front 12-4. But Georgia State outscored South Alabama 21-9 in the second period for a 29-21 halftime lead and 17-8 in the third period to build a 17-point lead, the Panthers’ biggest lead of the game, 46-29, heading into the fourth quarter. The two single-digit scoring periods were detrimental to the Jags’ hopes.
Freshman Kelsey Thompson, the former Davidson standout, led South Alabama with 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kiana Anderson had 13 points and three rebounds, with Maggie Robinson scoring seven points and pulling down a season-high 11 rebounds while also dishing out two assists and claiming two steals.
The South Alabama men’s team, which is seeded No. 8, will play No. 9 seed Appalachian State at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the first round of play.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
