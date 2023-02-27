Using dominant play over the second and third quarters, the St. Luke’s boys’ team fashioned a 63-56 victory over Mars Hill Bible Monday night in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 2A state semifinals at Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena. The victory moves the Wildcats into the Class 2A state championship game against the winner of the Aliceville-Sand Rock semifinal, played later Monday night.
The 2A state championship game will be played at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 3.
Mars Hill claimed a 14-11 lead at the end of the first period, but that’s when the Wildcats started to hit their stride. They outscored Mars Hill 21-9 in the second period to take a 32-23 halftime lead, and increased their advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Mars Hill 12-6 in the period for a 44-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play. It would prove to be plenty of cushion for the Wildcats om their way to the victory.
Brandon Cooks led the way for St. Luke’s, scoring 21 points, including an 8-of-12 performance at the free throw line. He also had 12 rebounds, 10 of those on the defensive end, with one blocked shot, three steals and no turnovers. Michael Myles had 16 points (5 of 8 field goals, 1 of 1 3-pointers, 5 of 6 free throws) while also chipping in six rebounds and six assists. Kamerion Chambers had 14 points and Jaborris Busby had eight points and six rebounds.
The win improved St. Luke’s record to 16-11 on the season. Mars Hill Bible fell to 24-10.
Tuesday’s schedule of games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area includes a Class 4A girls state semifinal game between UMS-Wright (30-5) and Priceville (22-9) at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the McGill-Toolen girls (29-5) will face No. 1-ranked and defending champion Hazel Green (33-1) in a Class 6A state semifinal at 9 a.m., while the McGill boys (28-6) will take on Buckhorn (25-8) in a 10:30 a.m. in a 6A state semifinal. On Thursday, the Foley girls (23-5) will meet Sparkman (25-8) in a Class 7A state semifinal.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
