The St. Luke’s boys’ team rolled past Ariton Tuesday and into the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four next week.
The Wildcats claimed a 54-38 victory over Ariton in the Class 3A boys’ South Regional championship game at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, thus earning a spot in the 3A state semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. game between Tanner and Mars Hill Bible in the Northwest Regional title game.
In other Tuesday championship games at the South Regional, Baker lost to Dothan 72-51 in the Class 7A title game and Cottage Hill Christian, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state, lost to Hillcrest-Evergreen 72-71 in overtime in the 3A title game.
Wednesday’s schedule of games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area includes, in girls’ play: UMS-Wright vs. Jackson at 12:30 p.m. in the 4A South Regional title game, Theodore vs. McGill-Toolen at 9 a.m. in the 6A title game; and Foley vs. Daphne in the Central Regional title game at 9 a.m. at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. In boys’ play involving local teams on Wednesday, Blount faces McGill-Toolen at 10:45 a.m. in the South Regional 6A title game and Fairhope meets Central-Phenix City in the Central Regional 7A title game at 10:45 a.m.
Here is a recap of Tuesday’s games involving area teams:
CLASS 2A BOYS
St. Luke’s 54, Ariton 38: The Wildcats punched their ticket to the AHSAA Class 2A Final Four with the win over Ariton. St. Luke’s jumped out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and was in front 26-18 at halftime. In the third period they built a comfortable 34-22 lead and refused to allow Ariton to make a move in the final eight minutes of play.
Brandon Cooks was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He provided 23 points (9 of 10 at the free throw line), seven rebounds and two steals. Mike Myles, who was named to the all-tournament team, added seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, while another St. Luke’s’ all-tournament team player, J.T. Busby, had 12 points and two steals.
The win puts St. Luke’s in the Final Four for the fourth time since 2016. The Wildcats also made the Final Four in 2016, 2018 and 2019, losing to Lanett in the state championship game in 2016 and 2018. The Wildcats carry a 15-11 record into the state semifinal game Feb. 27 against the winner of the Tanner-Mars Hill Bible Northwest Regional title game being played at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
CLASS 7A BOYS
Dothan 72, Baker 51: The Hornets stayed with Dothan early, but it wasn’t enough for the win as Dothan gained control and didn’t release its grip on the lead. The teams were tied 12-12 after the first period, but Dothan grabbed a 28-24 halftime advantage they pushed to a 55-44 lead after three periods. In the final quarter, Baker made just two of 12 field goal tries and ended up losing by 21.
Auburn commit Labaron Philon, named to the all-tournament team, finished with 24 points, two rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot for Baker. Teammate Josh Flowers, also named to the all-tournament team, finished with 14 points and three rebounds. Charles Taylor chipped in nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
Baker suffered a tough shooting outing, making just 29.1 percent of its field goals and only 20 percent of its 3-popint tries. The Hornets end the season with a record of 25-7. Dothan, which advances to the Class 7A Final Four, is 26-4.
Mary G. Montgomery’s Zion Hunter was also named to the all-tournament team.
Hillcrest-Evergreen 72, Cottage Hill Christian 71 (OT): The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) boys’ poll prior to the state of the postseason, let a 15-point lead in the second quarter get away in the overtime loss. The teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first period but Cottage Hill scored 15 unanswered points to start the second period (29-14) and held a 33-24 lead at intermission. The Warriors still held an eight-point lead, 50-42, heading into the final period. Hillcrest made a run of its own and tied the game 60-60 with 1:47 to play in regulation and the quarter ended with the teams tied 62-62.
Cottage Hill found itself down three points with less than a minute to play in overtime. With one second left, Tyler Thomas made a layup and was fouled, cutting the Hillcrest led to one point. But Thomas missed the free throw and Hillcrest came away with the win.
It was a difficult shooting outing for Cottage Hill, which was 0 for 10 in 3-point shot attempts and made just 21 of 40 free throws.
Shadrick Toodle Jr. led the Warriors with 21 points and five rebounds. Tyler Thomas had 20 points, 19 rebounds, one blocked shot and four steals and Trent Thomas had 13 points, including a 9-of-13 performance at the free throw line. Kelvon McBride had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Toodle and Trent and Tyler Thomas were named to the all-tournament team. Cottage Hill ends its season with a 22-4 record. Hillcrest is now 20-5 on the year.
