Three Mobile-area players are finalists in their respective classifications for the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Player of the Year award, which will be announced Thursday at the ASWA’s annual awards luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.
Baker’s Labaron Philon is one of three finalists for the Class 7A boys’ Player of the Year award, while Jazmyn Bigham of Theodore is a finalist for Class 6A girls’ Player of the Year and Tyler Thomas is a finalist for the Class 3A boys’ Player of the Year.
Each classification, from Class 1A through 7A of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) to the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) has three finalists in both boys’ and girls’ competition.
The luncheon will also feature the announcement of the ASWA’s Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners. The selections will come from the list of Player of the Year winners.
Baker’s Philon was named the 7A Player of the Year last season. If he repeats as the top 7A player and is also named Mr. Basketball, it will mark the third consecutive year the state’s Mr. Basketball winner has come from the Mobile area. Former McGill-Toolen standout Barry Dunning Jr. won the Mr. Basketball award the two previous years. Dunning is now a member of the Arkansas basketball team.
Philon has already been named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year as well as the MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year. He was recently named Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A boys’ Player of the Year and a MaxPreps honorable mention All-America selection and was a first-team ASWA All-State pick.
Philon averaged 34.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. Just prior to the start of postseason play, Philon committed to Auburn. He had scholarship offers from teams from Power 5 conferences.
Bigham, Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A girls’ Player of the Year, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Bobcats. She also had 30 blocked shots and 15 steals on the year and was a first-team ASWA All-State selection.
Thomas, who has signed a scholarship offer to play football at UAB, was Lagniappe’s Class 1A-5A boys’ Player of the Year and a first-team ASWA All-State pick. He averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game for the Warriors playing alongside his twin brother Trent — who signed a football scholarship offer from South Alabama — and for his father, Adam Thomas, Cottage Hill’s head coach.
The awards luncheon is sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association and Alfa Insurance.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
