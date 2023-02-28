Prep basketball

A cold-shooting performance proved too much to overcome for the UMS-Wright girls’ team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four basketball tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs, making just 25.5 percent (13 of 51) of their field goal attempts and only 31.8 percent (2 of 22) of their 3-point attempts, lost a 56-36 decision to Priceville in the Class 4A state semifinal game.

The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 30-5. Priceville, which will now play for the 4A state title on Friday, is 22-9.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.