A cold-shooting performance proved too much to overcome for the UMS-Wright girls’ team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four basketball tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs, making just 25.5 percent (13 of 51) of their field goal attempts and only 31.8 percent (2 of 22) of their 3-point attempts, lost a 56-36 decision to Priceville in the Class 4A state semifinal game.
The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 30-5. Priceville, which will now play for the 4A state title on Friday, is 22-9.
Priceville led the game the entire way as UMS scored less than 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Priceville grabbed a 14-7 lead at the end of the first period and extended its advantage to 29-17 at halftime. Heading into the fourth period, Priceville was in front 44-22 and had the game well in hand.
UMS lost all of the scoring areas in the game, with Priceville outscoring the Bulldogs 28-6 in the paint, 10-0 on fastbreaks, 25-4 off turnovers, 12-3 off the bench and 15-10 in second chance shots.
Noel Freeman led the Bulldogs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Elizabeth Meador had 12 points, with Ameilia Meador adding six points and two assists. Sadie Knight added three points and Bailey Washington had two points and five rebounds.
On Wednesday, McGill-Toolen will play No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Hazel Green in a Class 6A girls’ semifinal game at 9 a.m., followed by the McGill boys playing Buckhorn in a 10:30 a.m. 6A state semifinal. On Thursday, the Foley girls will take on Sparkman in a Class 7A state semifinal at 9 a.m., and on Friday the St. Luke’s boys will face Aliceville for the Class 2A state championship at 10:45 a.m.
