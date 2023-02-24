The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four basketball tournament matchups for its seven classifications in boys’ and girls’ play are set, with competition scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
Five teams from the Lagniappe coverage have advanced to the Final Four — UMS-Wright in Class 4A, McGill-Toolen in Class 6A and Foley in Class 7A in girls’ competition and St. Luke’s in Class 2A and McGill-Toolen in Class 6A in boys’ play.
In girls’ action involving area teams, UMS-Wright plays Priceville at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28, with McGill-Toolen taking on Hazel Green at 9 a.m. on March 1 and Foley playing Sparkman at noon on March 2. In boys’ play, St. Luke’s will face Mars Hill Bible at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, while McGill-Toolen takes on Buckhorn at 10:30 a.m. on March 1.
Here is the complete AHSAA Final Four schedule:
BOYS
CLASS 1A: Florala vs. Covenant Chr., Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m.; Autaugaville vs. Oakwood Adventist, Feb. 27, 1:30 p.m.; title game: March 2, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 2A: St. Luke’s vs. Mars Hill Bible, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m.; Aliceville vs. Sand Rock, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.; title game: March 3, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 3A: Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Midfield, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m.; Sumter Central vs. Plainview, Feb. 28, 1:30 p.m.; title game: March 3, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A: Montgomery Catholic vs. Westminster Chr., Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m.; Hale Co. vs. Jacksonville, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.; title game: March 3, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Charles Henderson vs. Ramsay, March 1, 4:30 p.m.; Valley vs. Scottsboro, March 1, 7:30 p.m.; title game March 4, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 6A: McGill-Toolen vs. Buckhorn, March 1, 10:30 a.m.; Bryant vs. Mountain Brook, March 1, 1:30 p.m.; title game: March 4, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 7A: Dothan vs. Hoover, March 2, 10:30 a.m.; Central-Phenix City vs. Spain Park, March 2, 1:30 p.m.; title game: March 4, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A: Elba vs. Marion Co., Feb. 27, 9 a.m.; Loachapoka vs. Spring Garden, Feb. 27, noon; title game: March 2, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A: Geneva Co. vs. Mars Hill Bible, Feb. 27, 3 p.m.; Cold Springs vs. Lanett, Feb. 27, 6 p.m.; title game: March 3, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3A: Pike Co. vs. Clements, Feb. 28, 9 a.m.; Trinity vs. Susan Moore, Feb. 28, noon; title game: March 3, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A: UMS-Wright vs. Priceville, Feb. 28, 3 p.m.; Prattville Chr. vs. New Hope, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.; title game: March 3, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Charles Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove, March 1, 3 p.m.; Brewbaker Tech vs. Arab, March 1, 6 p.m.; title game: March 4, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6A: McGill-Toolen vs. Hazel Green, March 1, 9 a.m.; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Huffman, March 1, noon; title game: March 4, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A: Prattville vs. Hoover, March 2, 9 a.m.; Foley vs. Sparkman, March 2, noon; title game: March 4, 12:30 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
