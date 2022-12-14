I knew it was coming, I just didn’t realize how much it would affect me.
Nothing is as magical as believing in Santa Claus. But being able to BE him is a pretty close second.
My kids are 10 (almost 11) and 13 this Christmas. The 13-year-old has been “in the know” for a few years, but we kept up appearances last year for the 10-year-old who pretended to believe, though her brother confirmed she most certainly did not.
But in any case, we all went through the motions as if jolly old St. Nick would be up on our rooftop, click, click, click. This year, no one is pretending, and I already miss it and feel a little sick, sick, sick.
There is really nothing like seeing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a young child.
Like so many things, it’s hard to appreciate when you are in the thick of it.
Between our two kids, my husband and I had about a decade of almost sleepless Christmas Eves.
There is nothing like waiting for excited kids to finally go to bed so you can turn your bedroom/backyard/garage into Santa’s workshop. And then trying to quietly create Christmas morning magic while whispering and cursing. Dropping things and making a clatter and then tiptoeing by their rooms to make sure they had not awoken to see what was the matter.
I remember hating on Mattel as I constructed Barbie’s Dreamhouse. But, oh, the joy it brought on Christmas morning and beyond. By the time Ellen got finished filling it up over the years with about a half-dozen or more half-naked Barbies and a couple of well-dressed Kens, it looked more like the Playboy Mansion than Barb’s dream home. Well, who knows, maybe she and Skipper really did like it, too. But there was a lot of love in that plastic mansion nonetheless. A lot, indeed.
Frank “fondly” remembers putting the trampoline and the basketball goal together, which he ranks as Santa’s most challenging workshop projects. Mrs. Claus swears she remembers telling him he should have just paid the “elves” to assemble them. Certainly, she must have. But it’s hard to remember now. Such merry and fuzzy memories created … while flat-out lying to your children.
Our most elaborate Christmas ruse came when Anders was 5. He was really into being a spy so he naturally wanted a “spy house.” Since you can’t order that off Amazon, Frank and his dad basically built a fancier hunting stand to substitute as young James Bond’s lair. I put maps and a corkboard in it and other “spy” accouterments. And Granddad even added an escape hatch in the bottom. (Yes, we did discover later that if you didn’t close it, it could become a bit of a hazard. But no major injuries were sustained … or at least reported.)
We had this safely hidden in the backyard but we couldn’t figure out how we were going to get him from the Christmas tree out to it. It finally dawned on us. We needed help from the leader of the free world — duh! So I asked one of our former Lagniappe reporters to record a message. It went something like this “Anders, this is the president of the United States of America. We understand you are a very good spy and need a headquarters. So, I asked Santa to help me and place it in your backyard last night.”
The “president” went on to say how he was counting on Anders to save the world and such. No one could have been more excited as that little boy when he ran out to see what the president AND Santa had left for him. I mean, if you are going to lie to your children, go big or go home, right?
The most memorable gift Santa left us as a family though was in 2019. Ellen still fully believed, and Anders was at least pretending.
Our beloved dog Mattie had died just after Thanksgiving. She was old (she predated the kids and was our first baby) but she had been in pretty decent health, so when she declined very quickly, her loss was still a bit of a shock. Our house seemed so empty and quiet. No sound of nails clacking on the floor or her collar jingling.
I happened to come across an ad for some of the cutest puppies ever, and though it seemed like it was way too soon, we decided Santa needed to bring us one. Like he absolutely had to or Christmas would be ruined. And he was right. When they woke up to find the most perfect little ball of fluff, they were thrilled. We all were. Ellen shrieked, “Santa brought us a puppy!” in the most genuinely excited voice I have ever heard her use. Luckily, we have it on video. It still brings a smile to my face every time I watch it.
None of us will ever forget that one. And now that big ball of fluff is everyone’s favorite member of the family.
Santa always left a big unwrapped spread by the tree. I was going to do that again this year, even though they know. But the things they have asked for really wouldn’t make a very exciting display. So everything will be wrapped and waiting. And I don’t know why but this part is what’s really killing me. No pitter-patter of little feet running up for the big reveal.
To everything there is a season. And don’t get me wrong, I love the conversations we get to have now that they are older. This is a nice stage too. And we still have our family traditions. There is still magic. It’s just different.
I am trying to soak it all up. Because I see how this time thing works with them. It is a thief. And I know just as fast as they went from wanting Barbie Dreamhouses and “spy houses” to really overpriced athleisure wear and extremely overpriced tennis shoes — poof! — they will be gone in a flash … off into the world on their own, but probably still wanting our cash.
Yes, this year will be the first of a new era.
There will be no tiptoeing or need for an Allen wrench. No arguing or moving very large, awkward objects into our living room. Frank and I can go to bed early and maybe even sleep (kind of) late. I just wish I was a little happier about it, I confessed to my mate.
'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
Though the tweens will thankfully still be snug in their beds,
how it all went by so fast will no doubt be racing through their parents’ heads.
