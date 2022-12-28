When Roshell Flowers opened the classic restaurant that shares her name on Wednesday morning, she had to tell customers to ignore the loose bricks and a literal hole in the wall.
A driver running from police plowed into the Springhill Avenue diner around midnight Dec. 28. Despite the damage to a wall facing the restaurant’s parking lot, Flowers decided to serve breakfast to hungry customers.
“I’ve been hit by tornadoes,” she said. “This ain’t nothing.”
At first, a sleepy Flowers waved off concerns for the building, telling her security company that it must’ve been a false alarm.
“I thought it was no big deal,” she said of the alarm being triggered. “It happened last week.”
She also had to be convinced by Mobile Police officers that the issue was real when they called her close to the same time.
The chase was sparked after MPD tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Anderlyn Jordan. The driver, police said in a statement, stopped the vehicle, and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, she sped off and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Jordan was arrested for attempting to elude and failure to obey.
The owner said a customer as well as Flowers’ family, including her grandson helped clean up the mess left from the early-morning car chase. With the building now secured, all Flowers and customers can do is laugh about the accident. She said among the most popular jokes from patrons have to do with her yearning for a drive-through for the restaurant that has been in business since the 1950s.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
