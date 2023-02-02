The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area basketball tournament brackets are set for all seven classifications with play beginning as early as Monday, Feb. 6. Girls’ tournaments must be completed by Friday, Feb. 10, with all boys’ tournaments set to be completed by Saturday, Feb. 11. Many tournaments will be completed before the deadline dates.
All teams fielding basketball teams will compete in the single-elimination area tournaments. The area champion and runner-up will advance to sub-regional play which will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 for girls’ teams and Tuesday, Feb. 14 for boys’ teams.
Winning teams will then advance to regional play, which will take place at four sites across the state — Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Jacksonville State University and Wallace-Hanceville Community College. Regional tournaments are slated Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Thursday, Feb. 23.
The regional winners at all four sites in all seven classifications will advance to the AHSAA state Final Four, to be played at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Legacy Arena Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 4.
Here are the area tournament brackets involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
Class 1A, Area 1 at Leroy: Feb. 7: McIntosh vs. Bayshore Chr., 6 p.m.; Leroy vs. Fruitdale, 8 p.m. Feb: 9: Title game, 8 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 1 at St. Luke’s: Feb. 6: Clarke Co. vs. Washington Co., 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8: Chickasaw vs. J.U. Blacksher, 5:30 p.m.; St. Luke’s vs. Clarke Co.-Washington Co. winner, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian: Feb. 7: Mobile Chr. vs. Flomaton, 6 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, Cottage Hill vs. Mobile Chr.-Flomaton winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 1 at UMS-Wright: Feb. Bayside Acad. vs. Orange Beach, 5:30 p.m.; UMS vs. St. Michael, 7 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 2 at Jackson: Jackson vs. Satsuma, 3 p.m.; Escambia Co. vs. T.R. Miller, 6 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 1 at Williamson: Feb. 7: Gulf Shores vs. B.C. Rain, 4:30 p.m.; Williamson vs. Elberta, 7 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 2 at Vigor: Citronelle vs. Faith Acad., 6 p.m. Feb. 9: Vigor vs. Citronelle-Faith winner, 6 p.m.; LeFlore vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 1 at Blount: Feb. 7: Blount vs. Saraland, 6 p.m.; Theodore vs. Murphy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 2 at McGill-Toolen: Feb. 7: McGill vs. Baldwin Co., 5:30 p.m.; Spanish Fort vs. Robertsdale, 7 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 1 at Baker: Feb. 7: Mary G. Montgomery vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.; Baker vs. Alma Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope: Feb. 6: Daphne vs. Foley, 6 p.m. Fb. 8: Title game: Fairhope vs. Daphne-Foley winner, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 1 at Washington County: Feb. 6: St. Luke’s vs. Chickasaw, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7: J.U. Blacksher vs. Clarke Co., 5:30 p.m.; Washington Co. vs. St. Luke’s-Chickasaw winner, 7 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian: Feb. 7: Mobile Chr. vs. Flomaton, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game: Cottage Hill vs. Mobile Chr.-Flomaton winner, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 1 at UMS-Wright: Feb. 6: UMS vs. Bayside Acad., 5:30 p.m.; St. Michael vs. Orange Beach, 7 p.m. Feb. 8: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 2 at Jackson: Feb. 7: T.R. Miller vs. Satsuma, 4:30 p.m.; Jackson vs. Escambia Co., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 5 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 1 at Williamson: Feb. 7: Gulf Shores vs. B.C. Rain, 3 p.m.; Williamson vs. Elberta, 6 p.m. Feb. Feb. 9: Title game, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 2 at LeFlore: Feb. 6: Vigor vs. Citronelle, 5 p.m. Feb. 8: LeFlore vs. Citronelle-Vigor winner, 6 p.m.; St. Paul’s vs. Faith Acad., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 1 at Theodore: Feb. 6: Theodore vs. Murphy, 6 p.m.; Blount vs. Saraland, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 2 at McGill-Toolen: Feb. 6: McGill vs. Robertsdale, 5:30 p.m.; Spanish Fort vs. Baldwin Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 9: Title game, 5:30 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 1 at Davidson: Feb. 8: Davidson vs. Baker, 5:30 p.m.; Mary G. Montgomery vs. Alma Bryant, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game, 6 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 2 at Foley: Feb. 7: Daphne vs. Fairhope, 5 p.m. Feb. 10: Title game: Foley vs. Fairhope-Daphne winner, 6 p.m.
