The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) area basketball tournament brackets are set for all seven classifications with play beginning as early as Monday, Feb. 6. Girls’ tournaments must be completed by Friday, Feb. 10, with all boys’ tournaments set to be completed by Saturday, Feb. 11. Many tournaments will be completed before the deadline dates.

All teams fielding basketball teams will compete in the single-elimination area tournaments. The area champion and runner-up will advance to sub-regional play which will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 for girls’ teams and Tuesday, Feb. 14 for boys’ teams.

