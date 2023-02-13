Following a week of area basketball tournaments, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ basketball postseason advances to sub-regional play Monday and Tuesday. Sub-regional game are scheduled tonight (Monday, Feb. 13) in girls’ play, with boys’ sub-regional game scheduled to be played Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The top two teams from each area tournament advance to sub-regional play. The sub-regional winners will advance to the regional tournament in six of the seven classifications. Class 7A, because of a smaller number of teams, does not have sub-regional play. It’s area winners and runners-up advance straight to the regional tournament.
Teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will advance to the South Regional to be played at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15. Regional winners will advance to the Final Four state tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena Feb. 27 through March 4.
Here are the dates and times for the upcoming sub-regional and Class 7A regional games involving teams in the Mobile-Baldwin area:
GIRLS
SUB-REGIONAL
MONDAY, FEB. 13
CLASS 3A: Hillcrest-Evergreen at Mobile Christian, 6 p.m.; Cottage Hill Christian at Straughn, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A: T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright, 6 p.m.; Orange Beach at Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A: St. Paul’s at Gulf Shores, 6 p.m.; Williamson at LeFlore, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A: Spanish Fort at Theodore, 6 p.m.; Blount at McGill-Toolen, 6 p.m.
REGIONAL
CLASS 7A: Feb. 15: Foley vs. Central-Phenix City, 9 a.m.; Auburn vs. Daphne, noon. Feb. 16: Enterprise vs. Davidson, 9 a.m.; Mary G. Montgomery vs. Prattville, noon.
BOYS
SUB-REGIONAL
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
CLASS 2A: Zion Chapel at St. Luke’s, 6 p.m.; Chickasaw at Highland Home, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A: Straughn at Cottage Hill Christian, 6 p.m.; Mobile Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A: Escambia County at UMS-Wright, 6 p.m.; Orange Beach at Jackson, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A: St. Paul’s at Williamson, 6 p.m.; B.C. Rain at Vigor, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A: Spanish Fort at Blount, 6 p.m.; Theodore at McGill-Toolen, 6 p.m.
REGIONAL
CLASS 7A: Feb. 15: Fairhope vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m.; Central-Phenix City vs. Daphne, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: Baker vs. Enterprise, 10:30 a.m.; Dothan vs. Mary G. Montgomery, 1:30 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
