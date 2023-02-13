Prep basketball

Following a week of area basketball tournaments, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ basketball postseason advances to sub-regional play Monday and Tuesday. Sub-regional game are scheduled tonight (Monday, Feb. 13) in girls’ play, with boys’ sub-regional game scheduled to be played Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The top two teams from each area tournament advance to sub-regional play. The sub-regional winners will advance to the regional tournament in six of the seven classifications. Class 7A, because of a smaller number of teams, does not have sub-regional play. It’s area winners and runners-up advance straight to the regional tournament.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

