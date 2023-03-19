There were no state championship teams from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area this past season, but the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) tabbed 23 players from the area for recognition on its All-State boys’ and girls’ teams, announced Sunday.
The list includes 11 girls’ players, including one first-team member in Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham, while the boys’ team includes 12 area players, including first-team selections Labaron Philon of Baker, Tyler Thomas of Cottage Hill and Bennett Russ of McGill-Toolen.
The ASWA selects teams in each of the seven Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) classifications, as well as a team from the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) in boys’ and girls’ competition.
The ASWA is expected to announce the Player of the Year finalists in each of the classifications for boys and girls on Wednesday. Three finalists will be selected in each classification for boys and girls competition. The Player of the Year announcements, as well as the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners for 2023 will be announced at the annual ASWA Mr. Basketball/Miss Basketball awards luncheon in Montgomery on April 6.
McGill-Toolen (Bennett Russ, Devin McCaine) and Cottage Hill Christian (Tyler Thomas, Trent Thomas) had two selections each on the boys’ All-State team. No other schools had multiple selections on the ASWA teams. In combining boys' and girls' selections, McGill had three (Lindsey Cox, Russ, McCaine), UMS-Wright had two (Noel Freeman, Simmons), Vigor had two (Kiara Howard, Terrel Johnson) and St. Paul's had two (Ella Vallas, Joe Brown).
Here are the players from the Lagniappe coverage area who received All-State selections:
GIRLS ALL-STATE
Class 7A: Second team: Jestiny Dixon, Foley, Sr.; Madi-Marie Grayson, Alma Bryant, Fr. Third team: Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, Jr.; La’Merrica Johnson, Daphne, Jr.; Ivy Klezmer, Mary G. Montgomery, Sr.
Class 6A: First team: Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Jr. Second team: Lindsey Cox, McGill-Toolen, Sr.
Class 5A: Second team: Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy, Sr.; Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s, Sr. Honorable mention: Kiara Howard, Vigor, Sr.
Class 4A: Second team: Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright, Jr.
BOYS ALL-STATE
Class 7A: First team: Labaron Philon, Baker, Jr. Third team: Spence Sims, Fairhope, Jr.
Class 6A: First team: Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen, Sr. Second team: Antonio Jackson, Blount, Sr. Third team: Devin McCaine, McGill-Toolen, Sr.
Class 5A: Second team: Terrel Johnson, Vigor, Jr. Honorable mention: Joe Brown, St. Paul’s, Sr.; Brittney Reed, LeFlore, Jr.
Class 4A: Second team: Bridges Simmons, UMS-Wright, Sr. Third team: Joey Robertson, Orange Beach, Sr.
Class 3A: First team: Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian, Sr. Second team: Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill Christian, Sr.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
