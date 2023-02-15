Prep basketball

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs move into regional tournament play today (Wednesday, Feb. 15) with 20 teams — 10 boys’ teams and 10 girls’ teams — from the Lagniappe coverage area participating, each with the aim of winning a state championship.

It will take four consecutive wins from this standpoint to claim one of the AHSAA’s Blue Map trophies, symbolic of a state championship. Area teams are playing at two regional sites — Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, with 16 of the 20 teams playing in Montgomery and four area teams, all in Class 7A, headed for Birmingham.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

