The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs move into regional tournament play today (Wednesday, Feb. 15) with 20 teams — 10 boys’ teams and 10 girls’ teams — from the Lagniappe coverage area participating, each with the aim of winning a state championship.
It will take four consecutive wins from this standpoint to claim one of the AHSAA’s Blue Map trophies, symbolic of a state championship. Area teams are playing at two regional sites — Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, with 16 of the 20 teams playing in Montgomery and four area teams, all in Class 7A, headed for Birmingham.
At this stage, all of the teams still participating in the seven classifications have reached the regional semifinals.
Regional tournament play will continue through Feb. 23. All regional champions will advance to the AHSAA Final Four state tournament, scheduled Feb. 27 through March 4 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
Here is the schedule of games involving area teams, with MTG signifying the game is played at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum and BHM indicating the game is played at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena:
BOYS
CLASS 2A: Feb. 17: St. Luke’s vs. Geneva County, 4:30 p.m., MTG.
CLASS 3A: Feb. 18: Cottage Hill Christian vs. Houston Academy, 10:30 a.m., MTG
CLASS 5A: Feb. 20: St. Paul’s vs. Eufaula, 10:30 a.m., MTG; Vigor vs. Charles Henderson, 1:30 p.m., MTG.
CLASS 6A: Feb. 17: McGill-Toolen vs. Park Crossing, 10:30 a.m., MTG; Blount vs. Pike Road, 1:30 p.m., MTG.
CLASS 7A: Feb. 15: Daphne vs. Central-Phenix City, 10:30 a.m., BHM; Fairhope vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m., BHM. Feb. 16: Baker vs. Enterprise, 10:30 a.m., MTG; Mary G. Montgomery vs. Dothan, 1:30 p.m., MTG.
GIRLS
CLASS 3A: Feb. 18: Mobile Christian vs. Houston Academy, noon, MTG.
CLASS 4A: Feb. 18: UMS-Wright vs. Geneva, 3 p.m., MTG.
CLASS 5A: Feb. 20: St. Paul’s vs. Eufaula, 9 a.m., MTG; Williamson vs. Charles Henderson, noon, MTG.
CLASS 6A: Feb. 17: Theodore vs. Carver-Montgomery, 9 a.m., MTG; McGill-Toolen vs. Park Crossing, noon, MTG.
CLASS 7A: Feb. 15: Foley vs. Central-Phenix City, 9 a.m., BHM; Daphne vs. Auburn, noon, BHM. Feb. 16: Davidson vs. Enterprise, 9 a.m., MTG; Mary G. Montgomery vs. Prattville, noon, MTG.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
