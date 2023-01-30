Prep soccer

The Bayside Academy boys’ team and the St. Michael girls’ team earned No. 1 rankings in their respective classifications in the recently released preseason Alabama high school soccer polls. Bayside is ranked as the team to beat in Class 4A boys’ play while St. Michael is the top-ranked team in Class 4A girls’ play.

In all, eight boys teams from the Lagniappe coverage area claimed preseason Top 10 status, with seven area girls’ teams also finding a spot in the Top 10.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

