The Bayside Academy boys’ team and the St. Michael girls’ team earned No. 1 rankings in their respective classifications in the recently released preseason Alabama high school soccer polls. Bayside is ranked as the team to beat in Class 4A boys’ play while St. Michael is the top-ranked team in Class 4A girls’ play.
In all, eight boys teams from the Lagniappe coverage area claimed preseason Top 10 status, with seven area girls’ teams also finding a spot in the Top 10.
In Class 7A boys, Daphne is picked No. 2, with Davidson holding the No. 6 spot and McGill-Toolen ranked No. 9. In Class 5A, Faith Academy is the No. 7-ranked team and Gulf Shores is ranked No. 10. Bayside is top-ranked in Class 4A, with St. Michael at No. 4 and St. Luke’s holds the No. 3 position in Class 1A-3A.
The girls’ preseason polls find Fairhope ranked No. 8 in Class 7A and Spanish Fort ranked No. 6 in Class 6A. In Class 5A, Faith Academy is ranked No. 10, while in Class 4A St. Michael is No. 1 and Bayside Academy is No. 9. In Class 1A-3A, Cottage Hill Christian is ranked No. 6 and St. Luke’s is ranked No. 7.
Here are the complete preseason rankings according to the state’s high school coaches’ poll:
BOYS
CLASS 7A: 1. Oak Mountain, 2. Daphne, 3. Vestavia Hills, 4. Huntsville, 5. Grissom, 6. Davidson, 7. Auburn, 8. Thompson, 9. McGill-Toolen, 10. Hoover.
CLASS 6A: 1. Mountain Brook, 2. Pelham, 3. Homewood, 4. Ft. Payne, 5. Indian Springs, 6. Brairwood, 7. Randolph, 8. Montgomery Academy, 9. Helena, 10. Northridge.
CLASS 4A: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. St. John Paul II, 3. LAMP, 4. St. Michael, 5. Trinity, 6. Mars Hill Bible, 7. Westbrook Christian Academy, 8. Oneonta, 9. Montgomery Catholic, 10. Westminster Christian Academy.
CLASS 1A-3A: 1. Collinsville, 2. Westminster-Oak Mountain, 3. St. Luke’s, 4. Tanner, 5. Donoho, 6. Susan Moore, 7. Tharptown, 8. Altamont, 9. Danville, 10. St. James.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A: 1. Oak Mountain, 2. Spain Park, 3. Vestavia Hills, 4. Auburn, 5. Hewitt-Trussville, 6. Huntsville, 7. James Clemens, 8. Fairhope, 9. Bob Jones, 10. Hoover.
CLASS 5A: 1. John Carroll, 2. East Limestone, 3. Guntersville, 4. Southside Gadsden, 5. Lincoln, 6. Russellville, 7. Springville, 8. Marbury, 9. Carroll-Ozark, 10. Faith Academy.
CLASS 4A: 1. St. Michael, 2. St. John Paul II, 3. Westminster Christian Academy, 4. Westbrook Christian Academy, 5. Montgomery Catholic, 6. Mars Hill Bible, 7. Trinity, 8. American Christian, 9. Bayside Academy.
CLASS 1A-3A: 1. Westminster-Oak Mountain, 2. Donoho, 3. St. James, 4. Susan Moore, 5. Whitesburg Christian Academy, 6. Cottage Hill Christian, 7. St. Luke’s, 8. Altamont, 9. Madison Academy, 10. Providence Christian, 11. Tuscaloosa Academy.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
