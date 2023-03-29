The Lagniappe All-Area basketball teams — Class 6A-7A boys’ and girls’ teams and Class 1A-5A boys’ and girls’ teams — have been selected for the 2022-23 season. Each of the four teams include 10 first-team members and a list of honorable mention selections. Here are the complete lists, including honorable mention selections, for each of the teams, also including the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year selections:
CLASS 6A-7A BOYS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Labaron Philon, Baker
COACH OF THE YEAR
Phillip Murphy, McGill-Toolen
FIRST TEAM
Labaron Philon, Baker
Bennett Russ, McGill-Toolen
Spencer Sims, Fairhope
Antonio Jackson, Blount
Desmond Williams, Saraland
Randy Williams, Daphne
McRae Taul, Fairhope
T.K. Barnett, Murphy
Devin McCaine, McGill-Toolen
Kamrean Johnson, Theodore
HONORABLE MENTION
Caden Creel, Fairhope; Donovan Wilson, Daphne; Devontaey Wouland, Blount; Derrick Butler, Davidson; Tahjrick Bradley, Baldwin County; Jaxson Hughes, Baldwin County; Arthur Chitty, UMS-Wright; Trey Glover, Theodore; Eric Simmons, Theodore; Josh Flowers, Baker; Charles Taylor, Baker; Joseph Paige, Blount; Christian Mose, Alma Bryant; DeJuan Nettles, B.C. Rain; Brandon Kyles, Davidson; Kalton Hobbs, Robertsdale; Ja’leal White, Robertsdale; Tyler Wigley, Spanish Fort.
Kelvon McBride, Cottage Hill Christian; Collin Hester, Bayshore Christian; Jaden Addison, Vigor; Darrius Apkins, Vigor; Robert Brown, Williamson; Jarius Cross, Williamson; Mikel Bonner, Williamson; Davon Carter, Faith Academy; Carter Frego, Bayshore Christian; TyShawn Washington, Elberta; Mike Myles, St. Luke’s; J.T. Busby, St. Luke’s; Michael Moore Jr., Mobile Christian; Nicklaus Allen, Mobile Christian; Jamarion Osborne, Chickasaw; Kam Chambers, St. Luke’s; Arthur Williams, LeFlore; Cade Morris, Bayside Academy.
CLASS 1A-5A GIRLS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s
COACH OF THE YEAR
Terry Canova, UMS-Wright
FIRST TEAM
Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s
Noel Freeman, UMS-Wright
Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy
Kiara Howard, Vigor
Kennedy Vines, LeFlore
Ta’Myla Allen, Williamson
Jamiya Washington, Vigor
Elizabeth Meador, UMS-Wright
Sam Kokoszka, St. Michael
Braley Weaver, Satsuma
HONORABLE MENTION
Elle Roberts, Mobile Christian; Dakota Freeman, Cottage Hill Christian; Missy Kate Smith, Bayside Academy; Chloe Tarver, Satsuma; Taylor Davidson, Cottage Hill Christian; Tori Passeau, St. Paul’s; Saije Taylor, LeFlore; Maya Griffin, Gulf Shores; Keyonna Royal, Gulf Shores; Eulethia Perdue, Williamson; K.K. Robinson, St. Luke’s; Camryn Waite, St. Luke’s; Logan Stephenson, St. Luke’s; Alyssa Thompson, Gulf Shores.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
