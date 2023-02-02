The Cottage Hill Christian boys’ team moved up one spot into the No. 1 ranking this week in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A basketball poll. The Warriors, 22-2 on the season, grabbed the top spot as the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) heads toward area and regional tournament play.
The Baker boys’ team, which was ranked No. 2 in Class 7A last week, fell to No. 4 this week following an overtime loss at Blount.
In all, eight boys’ teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes in this week’s poll, while six girls’ teams from the area are ranked or received votes.
In the boys’ polls, Fairhope is ranked No. 4, with Baker at No. 6 in the Class 7A poll. McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 3 and Blount holds down the No. 9 ranking, while in Class 5A< LeFlore is ranked No. 10 and Faith Academy is receiving votes. UMS-Wright is receiving votes in the Class 4A poll and Cottage Hill is the top-ranked Class 3A team.
In the girls’ pols, Davidson is ranked No. 6 and Foley is No. 7 in Class 7A, with McGill-Toolen at No. 4 and Blount receiving votes in Class 6A. Williamson is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A and UMS-Wright is No. 7 in Class 4A.
Aside from Cottage Hill, this week’s top-ranked boys’ teams in the ASWA polls include Vestavia Hills (7A), Pinson Valley (6A), Ramsay (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), North Sand Mountain (2A), Covenant Christian (1A) and Lee-Scott (Alabama Independent School Association, AISA). The girls’ polls feature these top-ranked teams: Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Guntersville (5A), Good Hope (4A), Trinity (3A), Cold Springs (2A), Spring Garden (1A) and Edgewood Academy (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
