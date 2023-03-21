The Orange Beach girls’ soccer team, which moved from Class 2A to Class 4A this season, has now moved to the No. 1 ranking in 4A in the latest Alabama High School Athletic Association coaches’ poll, released this week.
Orange Beach takes the No. 1 spot from regional rival St. Michael, which it defeated in a match last week. St. Michael fell just one position to No. 2 in the poll.
Several other area high schools are ranked in this week’s poll in both girls’ and boys’ soccer.
In the girls’ Super Poll, which ranks the Top 10 teams in the state regardless of classification, Oak Mountain is No. 1, followed in order by Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Sparkman, Homewood, Montgomery Academy, Mountain Brook and Briarwood Christian.
In Class 7A girls involving local team and the No. 1-ranked teams, Oak Mountain is the top team, with McGill-Toolen ranked No. 8. In Class 6A, Homewood is No. 1 and Spanish Fort is No. 5, while in Class 5A Marbury is the top team with Faith Academy at No. 6 and Gulf Shores at No. 9. In Class 1A-3A, Houston Academy is ranked No. 1 and Cottage Hill Christian holds the No. 10 ranking.
In the boys’ Super Poll, Fort Payne is No. 1, followed in order by Oak Mountain, Mountain Brook, Grissom, Hewitt-Trussville, Briarwood Christian, Thompson, Homewood, Chelsea and Southside-Gadsden.
In Class 7A, Oak Mountain is No. 1, with Daphne ranked No. 6 and Fairhope at No. 9. Fort Payne is No. 1 in Class 6A, with Spanish Fort at No. 6 and Theodore at No. 9. Southside-Gadsden holds the top ranking in Class 5A, with Gulf Shores at No. 5 and in Class 4A Oneonta is the top team with Bayside Academy at No. 7 and St. Michael at No. 8. In Class 1A-3A, Tanner is the top team and St. Luke’s is ranked No. 3.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
