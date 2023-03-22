Three players from the Lagniappe coverage area have been named finalists in their respective classifications for Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep basketball Player of the Year awards.
Three finalists were selected in all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) in boys’ and girls’ competition.
Each of the players of the year will be announced at the annual ASWA Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball luncheon in Montgomery on April 6. Also, the Super All-State boys’ and girls’ teams will be announced at the luncheon, as well as this year’s Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners. The Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners will be selected from among the Player of the Year winners.
Baker’s Labaron Philon, who has already been named the MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year and Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, is a 7A finalist. He won the award last season as a sophomore. Tyler Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian is a finalist in Class 3A and Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham is a girls’ Class 6A Player of the Year finalist.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.