Photo caption: Brendan Gleeson (left) and Colin Farrell star in the “bleak” and “bracing” film, “Banshees of Inisherin,” which is certain to garner a lot of nominations during awards season.

"The Banshees of Inisherin,” the latest film from Martin McDonagh,is a bleak, bracing tonic to any residual holiday cheer. Pairing frequent collaborators Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two long time friends whose relationship becomes as rocky as the Irish coastline of their remote island, it is a story so strange that it verges on the mystical.

Blackest comedy shoots through this tragic tale, and the script is full of brilliant moments delivered perfectly by the incredible cast, which also includes a truly unnerving performance by up-and-comer Barry Keoghan. 

