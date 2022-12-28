"The Banshees of Inisherin,”the latest film from Martin McDonagh,is a bleak, bracing tonic to any residual holiday cheer. Pairing frequent collaborators Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two long time friends whose relationship becomes as rocky as the Irish coastline of their remote island, it is a story so strange that it verges on the mystical.
Blackest comedy shoots through this tragic tale, and the script is full of brilliant moments delivered perfectly by the incredible cast, which also includes a truly unnerving performance by up-and-comer Barry Keoghan.
Set on the fictional island of Inisherin in 1923, this fable concerns Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), a musician who lives in a coastline cottage full of puppets, masks and musical instruments and one afternoon, when his best friend and faithful drinking buddy Padraic (Colin Farrell) comes to pick him up for their daily sojourn to the island’s sole pub, Colm is not waiting as usual. Farrell is an exceptional actor, and has left his roots as a hunky star far behind; he is totally undone and pitifully befuddled when Colm informs him that he does not want to talk to him anymore. Every single person on the island, which is not very many, is flummoxed in the extreme when the pair of friends do not sit together anymore; it speaks volumes about the rhythms of life for everyone on the tiny island.
The relationships in this film are beautifully, brilliantly conceived, and they crackle with realism even as the story slowly seems less real and more like a terrifying fairy tale. Padraic shares a home with his intellectual sister Siobahn (Kerry Condon), and their lives are quiet, lonely and circumscribed. Padraic is content, but both Siobahn and Colm, in their separate ways, long to break free and, unfortunately for the nice but bland Padraic, he comes to represent something suffocating.
Barry Keoghan plays a troubled young man named Dominic Kearney, the son of the islands’s policeman; this actor gives his character an entire physiognomy that is deeply troubling, a body language that is complex and anguished. He is the youngest and most needy of the story’s characters, and his roiling emotional demands are the heart of the film when others’ intentions become more and more inexplicable.
Gleeson and Farrell are a singularly compelling pair; their father/son chemistry is less complicated and more enjoyable in their earlier McDonagh film “In Bruges.”That one is dark, too, but much funnier; it is one of my top ten favorite films. This one is absolutely brilliant, but frankly hard to watch because it is so bleak. You cannot turn away, but there are some times you might want to. It will start getting nominated for everything, and it deserves everything, so you have to watch it, but there will be wincing.
Brendan Gleeson is possibly the best thing in this phenomenal cast. His role is the most troubling and complex. As his wounded friend continues to demand answers about his decision to end their relationship, Gleeson’s Colm becomes more dogged in his determination to be left alone. He states that he wants to focus on his music in the time he has left on Earth; he is tortured by his creative compulsions and sees solitude as his only option. Then he threatens to cut off his fingers every time Padraic approaches him, and the fact that this mutilation would end his ability to play music is one of the film’s central conundrums.
Throughout all this, a dreadful harpy of an old lady stalks the island. Clearly, this black-cloaked Mrs. McCormick is one of the Banshees of the film’s title, delivering news of deaths before they happen. I remain haunted by this incredible film days after watching it. It is challenging and meaningful and artistically accomplished, so pick a day when you’re feeling strong and dig into the “Banshees of Inisherin,” a richly rewarding film from a gifted playwright and filmmaker and an acting masterclass from a superb cast.
“Banshees of Inisherin” is now available to stream and on HBO Max.
New This Week
A Man Called Otto
Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, “A Man Called Otto” tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down.Nexus CInema Dining, Crescent Theater.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
