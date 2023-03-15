The year was 2006. George W. Bush was president. The movie “Failure to Launch,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker was hot at the box office. James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” and Beyonce and Slim Thug’s “Check On It” were topping the Billboard charts. And cameras on cell phones had just become a thing.
But on March 16, in Mobile, Alabama, WPMI did a story on a “leprechaun” being spotted up in a tree in the Crichton community, and the Port City has never been the same.
Due to the intense amount of attention the viral video brought, the Crichton Leprechaun was forced to go into hiding. But now, 17 years and millions of views later, he has re-emerged and wants to set the record straight. And he too wants to know where the gold is at.
He sat down with Lagniappe for an exclusive interview earlier this week.
Lagniappe: Leprechaun, well, first, I guess I should ask you, is that what you would like me to call you?
Crichton Leprechaun: Well, the name my mother gave me, God rest her soul, is Todd.
L: Oh, I am so sorry for your loss, Todd. When did you lose her?
CL: Actually, I don’t know why I said that. She isn’t dead, she’s just dead to me. She lives in Satsuma with her fourth husband, Ronnie, a real piece of work he is, and their three pit mixes and a couple of cockatoos. But don’t call me Todd. No one has called me that in years. You can call me whatever you want. Leprechaun or Lep is fine.
L: OK, Lep. Well, I will say, I am a bit surprised. I thought you would be Irish or at least of Irish descent. You sound like you are from here.
CL: I get that a lot. I guess I did eat a lot of Lucky Charms and drank a whole bunch of Jameson. That’s about as Irish as I am. But, naw, I am straight outta Sara-suma-saw.
L: Hmmm. OK, well, let’s go back to the night this all started. Back to March 16, 2006.
CL: You see, it was all just a big misunderstanding. There is a very reasonable explanation for how all this came to be.
L: Well by all means, please tell us. Tell us your origin story, so to speak.
CL: I was working down at the shipyard a few weeks before the night in question. I’m a welder by trade. And me and my buddy Ronnie — he’s a welder too — we got into it, you see. He was, um, saying some not-so-nice things about my mama.
L: Like what?
CL: Oh, like how she was fine and he wanted to tie her up and put grape jelly from Hardee’s between her toes and then lick it out real slow. You know, just typical guy talk.
L: [Shakes head in confusion.]
CL: You know, she’s my mama. So I told him if he ever talked about her or her toes or jelly of any kind from any fast food establishment again, I would toast him. And I pointed my welding torch at him, just as a warning, you know. But he went nuts. In all honesty, we were both a little high at the time. But he just took his own torch and dude just melted my face clear off my body.
L: Jesus Christ.
CL: That’s right. You better believe I was calling for Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Mama, Ryan Seacrest, anybody who might help really, as they were putting me in the back of that ambulance.
L: You must have been in the hospital for months.
CL: Well, I was supposed to be. But you see, I am not one to sit still. I just can’t. Especially in no hospital. So I signed myself right out.
L: I am surprised they let you do that.
CL: They sure as hell didn’t want to, but I just had to go. I was going whether they liked it or not. But before I left, I had this real sweetheart of a nurse, Debbie, who said I couldn’t walk out of the hospital looking like I did with all my bandages and stuff. She said people would think I was a mummy. So, she took a yellow legal pad and sketched me a face and hat and stuck it on my head with surgical tape. I guess it was better than nothing. That’s what Debbie said anyway.
L: So that would explain the amateur sketch. Which is funny. Because I always thought that was the most unbelievable part of that whole story, which had many unbelievable parts. But carry on. How did you end up in Crichton that night?
CL: Well, I had called Mama to come pick me up from the hospital. But she and Ronnie were at the boats.
L: Ronnie, your stepdad?
CL: Yes, Ronnie my stepdad — he wasn’t at the time — and also Ronnie that melted my face off. They are one and the same. Apparently, he had already been jellying Mama’s toes. But you know, I didn’t know that at the time.
L: Well, OK, I’m sorry about that. That’s probably awkward. Back to how you ended up in Crichton.
CL: I mean, I was walking from the hospital up towards the interstate, wearing nothing but the paper mask Nurse Debbie made me and a hospital gown. A man in an old green Cadillac convertible drove by and tossed a green blazer and some pants to me and screamed, “Put some clothes on, freakshow.” I tried to thank him but he drove off too fast. All I could see was his license plate, which read FRNDLYSON. Such a nice man. But anyway, there I was in my green jacket and my legal pad face and next thing you know the cops were chasing me. I guess someone was freaked out by me and called them.
L: That’s understandable given the incredibly odd circumstances.
CL: I don’t see what’s that odd about it. I told you exactly what happened. And it obviously could have happened to anyone. But anyway, I ran and ran until I found this tree I thought I could climb. And I got up on a limb and I just sat there, waiting for the coast to clear. But before I could get down, all of these people started showing up with binoculars, camcorders and even camera phones. They started shining a light up in the tree and it cast a shadow of me down to the other limb and you know how shadows are. I looked larger than life. This man started screaming, “Who all see the leprechaun say yeahhhh!” And everybody screamed, “Yeah.” And I am not gonna lie, I was so happy in that moment. No one had ever cheered for me like that. So I just stayed there and went with it.
L: So the “man with his own theory” in the video was correct? It was a shadow? And you were not, as the woman in the car said, and I quote, “a crackhead that had got ahold of the wrong stuff.”
CL: He was right. But so was she. I was also indeed a crackhead who had gotten ahold of the wrong stuff. At that time in my life, I thought it was the “right” stuff. But I am a changed man now. Really, there was nothing in that video that wasn’t completely accurate. I could even hear the Irish flute being played made by the guy directing traffic’s great-great-grandfather, who was Irish, and it really spoke to me.
L: So I guess the only question left to ask is: Where is the gold?
CL: The gold? You wanna know where the gold is at? Well, I’ll tell you exactly where it is, and it’s not under any tree in Crichton.
L: You seem angry?
CL: You are GD right — I am angry! How many times have you seen my face now on T-shirts, Mardi Gras beads and throws, paintings, cookies, flags, Christmas ornaments? You name it, I’ve seen it. It’s everywhere. And how much “gold” do you think good ol’ Todd with the melted face has seen from these people — these thieves — using my name, image and likeness? Not one gold cent, I tell ya!!!
L: I mean, you have been kind of hard to find. Everyone thought you were a mythical creature from Irish folklore.
CL: Well, not anymore. That’s why I am coming out. And I am putting every damn one of you poachers who has profited off of me on notice: I want the gold you have made off me. You are going to be giving me the gold! I want the gold.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! May you find your own pot of gold. Stay away from Todd’s.
