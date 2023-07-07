By Rob Holbert

It’s amazing what you can learn about the people you love on a family vacation. During my trip last week to the Florida Keys, for instance, I discovered several people in my immediate family think Ozzy Osborne yells “Cannon ball!” at the beginning of the song “Crazy Train.”
I thought it was universally understood the “Prince of Darkness” bellows “All aboard!” before issuing an evil cackle as Randy Rhoads’ searing opening riff carries the listener into one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time. Apparently I was wrong.
There are people — people I live with — who think the Blizzard of Oz is urging listeners to “cannon ball” into a swimming pool. What I thought of as an obvious link between boarding the aforementioned “Crazy Train” and riding it off the rails is apparently not as clear as I supposed.
My wife started yelling “Cannon ball!” like Ozzy while urging people to perform the splashy move into the pool. Others joined in. At first I thought it was just a clever play on the famous “all aboard,” but it soon became clear they actually thought that’s what he says. Even after playing it for them several times, they all still hear Ozzy yelling “Cannon ball!” The heart wants what the heart wants, I suppose.
Islamorada has been an annual trip for us for many years now, and it’s probably the only vacation I ever take where I’m not ready to leave when it’s over. I’m generally sick of anywhere after about three or four days, but The Keys don’t disappoint. I even caught a “bull” Mahi Mahi this year, which is essentially when the fish gets really large and its head becomes large and bulbous like that of Huell in “Better Call Saul.” (If you don’t know what I’m talking about, watch BCS. You’re welcome ahead of time.)
When our time in Islamorada ended, we drove up to Clearwater, Florida just north of Tampa to visit my youngest brother, Daniel, whose family just moved there from Phoenix. I rode with my brother Brian in his junked-out Ford Expedition, towing his boat. The air conditioner went out about 30 minutes into what ended up being a seven-hour drive.
Let’s all stop for a moment and silently thank whoever put air conditioners in cars in the first place. On one of the hottest days of the year, we drove 60 mph — sometimes with the windows up because of rain —through the Everglades, melting into the ancient, cracked leather seats in that truck. It was like riding in a steam room for seven hours.
It had been decades since I’d visited Clearwater and it’s grown massively. It reminds me a lot of Miami beach now. We went to the public beach while I was there and it firmly reminded me of why we should be thankful for Baldwin County’s beaches. Row after row of blue canopies crossed the beach. In front of those were rows of beach chairs with umbrellas. The canopies were $80 a day to rent. The chairs were just $35. A tiny strip of sand between the water and the beach chairs was available to those willing to sit on an unrented blanket or towel.
And talk about crowded! It looked like the DMV on beach day. Don’t complain when you go to Gulf Shores and it’s busy, folks. It can definitely be much, much worse.
One moment of inspiration did strike as we traveled across Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay, similar to Mobile Bay, features a long, raised interstate highway. What makes it stand out, though, is the Sunshine Skyway, a huge, majestic bridge standing more than 400 feet tall with a clearance of 180 feet. Sound familiar?
The Sunshine Skyway is a landmark, and I was excited to drive across it. The bridge that will be constructed over the Mobile River is going to be even bigger. It will have a clearance of 215 feet and will become a major part of our skyline. For the love of all that is holy, let’s please come up with a name for it that is inspirational or memorable. We don’t need another General W.K. Wilson, Jr. Bridge. That’s the actual name of the one on I-65 we all call “The Dolly Parton Bridge.”
I’m sure there will be some suckup somewhere dying to name it after Kay Ivey, Richard Shelby or some other elected official. Let’s fight that oh-so-Alabama urge. I vote that anyone who names our new bridge after Richard Shelby or Kay Ivey becomes the first one thrown off of it.
If any hometown hero deserves the honor, I’d vote for Jimmy Buffett. What a great way to reclaim him as our own while also letting travelers know Mobile is always ready for a good time. If not, at least come up with something that has a little poetry and imagination. We already have two tunnels named after politicians, we don’t need a three-peat.
Tasergate
Mobile Police Department is currently embroiled in a controversy involving the death of Jawan Dallas last Sunday night after he was tased twice and later died at the hospital. Officers were called to a trailer park in Theodore for a burglary in progress when they came into contact with Dallas. Those details that really aren’t in dispute, most everything else is.
The familiar back and forth between the family of someone who died in police custody and the police themselves has begun. Dallas’ family has hired a civil rights attorney who is essentially claiming Dallas wasn’t involved in any criminal activity and was assaulted by police and killed. MPD countered Friday by releasing the 911 transcripts and revealing details of the incident that paint Dallas as someone who didn’t comply with police orders, resisted, had a criminal record and was in possession of drugs and an illegal gun.
It’s difficult to know exactly what went down. But floating like a fog over the entire issue is — once again — the matter of police body camera footage. MPD Chief Paul Prine referenced watching the video in a Friday afternoon press conference, so we know this wasn’t a situation where the camera “wasn’t on.” There is video. Dallas’ family has demanded to see it, but so far they’ve been denied.
Lagniappe has requested the video and been denied too, which is totally in line with a 2021 state Alabama Supreme Court ruling against this newspaper that created a precedent by which law enforcement agencies never have to give up body cam video — even after an investigation is concluded. A new law signed by Kay Ivey last month that will give families of those involved in similar incidents an opportunity — not a right, just an opportunity — to view body camera footage, won’t go into effect until September.
So here we are. There’s a dispute about what happened and there’s publicly paid for video of the incident, but nobody can see it because the incident is “still under investigation.” Keep in mind, they do this quite differently in other states and somehow it hasn’t derailed the justice system.
Please also keep in mind the public isn’t even allowed to see the narrative on the back of Alabama’s standard police report any longer. Up until around 15 years ago, reporters looked at narratives on a daily basis, but now they’re secret because they’re “investigative material.”
But Prine released the 911 transcript Friday, which is also part of the investigative material police aren’t required to release to the public. Huh? Why? I can only surmise he did it because he feels it helps make the case that’s most advantageous to MPD. But once again, law enforcement gets to pick and choose when such information is investigative and can’t be released.
I do understand and respect the fact law enforcement has legitimate reasons not to make every detail of an incident public the second it happens. But there needs to be some consistency and sanity in the way we handle investigative materials. Why in the world, for example, should camera footage be off limits once a case is complete? In circumstances where civil unrest is a potential,
During our suit against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office regarding body camera footage in the shooting death of motorist Jonathan Victor, the sheriff’s lawyers actually argued in front of the Supreme Court that if the video was released, the deputy, who had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, could possibly be charged with murder. Let that irony sink in.
I’m not saying MPD officers did anything wrong in the way they handled Dallas — we simply don’t have the information to make that judgment — but putting out some info and withholding the rest is a bad look and breeds suspicion. The taxpayers fork over millions each year for body camera equipment and storage all in the supposed name of “transparency,” so let’s have some transparency.
All aboard the Abstain Train
Have I mentioned how much I dislike the ever-growing trend of Mobile City Councilors abstaining from votes instead of just voting no? I probably have, but bear with me while I say it again.
This week’s City Council meeting didn’t take place because three members abstained from voting to approve the agenda, apparently in protest of the souring deal between the city and the Mobile County Public School System to transfer the Ladd-Peebles Football Stadium and Rock n Roll Complex to the schools. Council members Cory Penn, William Carroll and C.J. Small abstained, the meeting was derailed and the abstainers bolted out the doors without explanation.
A muddled non-explanation explanation came more than seven hours later. It said, “Council President Small, Councilmembers Carroll and Penn dissent on agenda items pertaining to the city of Mobile's sale of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in its present form. They hold the view that the existing lease agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community's cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium's economic significance.”
So none of the City Council’s business was done this week because of this? Hijacking the entire weekly meeting because of one issue isn’t fair to the citizens and it’s also completely unnecessary. It takes five votes to get almost anything done by the City Council. Small, Carroll and Penn can simply vote against anything and it won’t pass. Maybe they could have even taken a few moments to explain their thoughts.
Abstaining has become the “go to” move for city councilors. Abstaining is technically supposed to be reserved for conflicts of interest or perceived conflicts of interest, but for our City Council it’s become a way of voting no without actually voting. I suppose that’s so someone can’t come back and say “you voted against it.” Abstaining just so you don’t have to vote no is a completely political game and it ought to stop. Former Councilwoman Bess Rich raised the abstention to an art form and it appears to have caught on.
The Ladd deal is turning into a mess right before our eyes. While I’ve long thought it made sense for the school system to take Ladd, downsize it and use it for high school football, the pie-in-the-sky is coming hot and heavy in this deal. The city will dump $10 million total into upgrading the stadium and MCPSS is talking about pouring in up to $40 million more!
The sticking point in much of this for Carroll, Small and Penn appears to be keeping the stadium at 30,000 seats. Carroll has long claimed this is some magic number for HBCU “classic” football games. But rumblings from the school system are that they’d like to take seating down to 25,000.
Carroll’s weekly email newsletter addressed the issue in a vague way that didn’t explain precisely his objections.
“Councilmembers Small, Penn and myself were not satisfied with agenda items pertaining to the City of Mobile's sale of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in its present form. It is crucial to prioritize the needs of the community when entering into any agreement, especially when it involves a significant establishment like Ladd-Peebles Stadium. We hold the view that the existing sale agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community's cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium's economic significance,” he wrote. “In order for Ladd Stadium to remain an economic powerhouse and grow into an even more valuable asset to the city, it is imperative that it sustains the ability to hold large events; for example, HBCU games such as the Gulf Coast Challenge. The agenda we received earlier this week failed to reflect necessary provisions to ensure the success of Ladd-Peebles Stadium.”
I’m not sure why that would have been so hard to say in public at this week’s scheduled council meeting. Maybe it’s hard to call Ladd an “economic powerhouse” in public without laughing or shooting milk out of your nose. That’s all I can figure.
There’s a whole lot of Mobile's famous “Field of Dreams” mojo in this deal coming from both sides. “Build it and they will come,” hasn’t served Mobile well in the past, but that’s not stopping this $50 million train.
There are certainly HBCU classic games played at 25,000-seat stadiums, and while the Gulf Coast Challenge did claim 30,000 attendees last year when Deion Sanders was coaching, no one involved will tell us how many of those tickets were purchased. The other classic game last year drew around 11,000.
There’s also talk from the school board side about making the stadium area into a “sportsplex,” with baseball fields and other amenities in order to attract travel-ball and tournaments. A Margaritaville has even been mentioned.
Man, maybe we could have all those kids coming here for tournaments go to GulfQuest and kill two skinny birds with one stone.
It’s a hell of a lot of money to plunk down on what appear to be not fully formed or investigated ideas. Every time someone compares the Ladd situation to that of the Civic Center, it makes my sides hurt. There’s not been a single study of this Ladd plan made public and MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill hasn’t uttered a word about what they hope to do with it. (Although, actually explaining things isn’t something he does, so that’s not a surprise.)
The Ladd deal is moving — or not moving — along behind the scenes. Nobody wants to have their ideas subjected to public scrutiny, and there also seems to be an effort by those involved to insulate themselves from the criticism that will most certainly come if $50 million is poured into Ladd and it’s still sitting there five years from now empty 350 days a year.
I’ll abstain from saying more lest I be accused of excessive negativity born of having already watched multiple failed reinventions of our 75-year-old stadium. I simply hope everyone who feels so strongly about this effort will stand up and talk about it in public and not hold the people’s business hostage in the process.
