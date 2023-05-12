The University of Mobile Rams baseball team, which recently won the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament title with a 22-10 win over William Carey on the Knights’ home field in the title game, begins play in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association (NAIA) national tournament next week.
The Rams, who have a 35-13 overall record and 16-9 SSAC mark, are the No. 2 seed in the Williamsburg, Ky., Bracket on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands, the No. 1 seed. Columbia is the No. 3 seed, with Reinhardt, Ga., as the No. 4 seed. The NAIA national tournament has 10 opening round tournaments, with each winner advancing to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 26-June 2.
The remaining opening round sites include Hattiesburg, Miss.; Lewiston, Idaho; Shreveport, La.; Taylor Ind.; Lawrenceville, Ga.; Fayette, Mo.; Babson Park, Fla.; Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Bellevue, Neb.
Mobile will open tournament play with a 2:30 p.m. game against Columbia on Monday. If the Rams win they will play the Cumberlands-Reinhardt winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Should the Rams lose Monday they will play the Cumberlands-Reinhardt loser at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The tournament is a double-elimination format.
In Hattiesburg, William Carey is the top seed and features Texas Wesleyan, Ave Maria, Union, Ky., and Houston-Victoria in the tournament field.
Mobile was ranked No. 12 in the final NAIA Top 25 rankings, with William Carey ranked No. 8.
At the plate, Mobile is led by Tucker Musgrove, Trevor Wells and Trevor Andrews. Musgrove, a first-team All-SSAC selection, is batting .419 with eight home runs, 48 runs batted in, five triples, 11 doubles, 64 runs scored and 75 hits. Wells is hitting .374 with 12 homers, 48 RBI, seven doubles, 64 hits and 51 runs. Andrews has belted a school single-season record 17 home runs. He is batting .352 with 66 RBI, one triple, 10 doubles, 58 hits, 49 runs and a .733 slugging percentage.
On the mound, Kyle White is 6-2 with one save. He has a 3.59 earned run average in 62.2 innings of work with 50 strikeouts and two complete games. Tyler Cruse is 4-0 with a 6.14 ERA. He has one save and 52 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.