University of Mobile baseball

Mobile won the SSAC tournament championship

 Photo courtesy of University of Mobile Athletics

The University of Mobile Rams baseball team, which recently won the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament title with a 22-10 win over William Carey on the Knights’ home field in the title game, begins play in the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association (NAIA) national tournament next week.

The Rams, who have a 35-13 overall record and 16-9 SSAC mark, are the No. 2 seed in the Williamsburg, Ky., Bracket on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands, the No. 1 seed. Columbia is the No. 3 seed, with Reinhardt, Ga., as the No. 4 seed. The NAIA national tournament has 10 opening round tournaments, with each winner advancing to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 26-June 2.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

